Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Commanders After Disastrous Ending Against Giants

T

he Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 27-27 on Sunday afternoon. Yet, it felt like a loss in many ways.

Washington not only blew a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. But they had the ball in field goal range with under 20 seconds remaining in overtime.

And instead of spiking it or simply throwing it out of bounds, the Commanders ran what seemed to be a quarterback keeper for Jayden Daniels that saw him slide down and keep the clock moving when they didn’t have any timeouts.

By doing that, they ultimately ran out of time and never even got to attempt a field goal to win the game.

The Commanders can’t get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie https://t.co/WmPp6q5hU0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Daniels Takes Responsibility After Loss

Both Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn took responsibility for how the final play unfolded.

“We gotta stop the clock, we gotta know the situation,” Daniels said. “We gotta relay that as an offense, it starts from everybody top down. Ultimately, it’s on me.”

Quinn noted that he didn’t need to put Daniels in that position.

“Yeah, just like the sequencing — that does not fall on [Jayden Daniels]. It’s an outside throw or a clock. You know, those are the two [options],” Quinn said. “I don’t have to put him into that spot.”

Rex Ryan Blasts Commanders and Quinn

During his weekly appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday morning, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Commanders and Quinn following the disastrous ending.

“The dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ryan said. “This is atrocious…but here’s the crazy thing. They just treated it like a regular play. David Blough, I know he’s a smart guy backup quarterback, oh backup quarterbacks are smarter than the head coaches except you never coached before, it’s a pretty damn obvious… are you out of your mind… you have no experience, you totally blew the game and Dan Quinn for you not to be on the headset with the guy upstairs is absurd. That’s your job as a head coach. Look we get it, Dan Quinn, good guy, he’ll never talk to me again because I’m gonna tell the truth.

“We’ve seen the worst clock management ever in the Super Bowl. How about we own this one too. This stuff right here gets you fired. And Dan’s a great guy, but not for long when you manage games like this.”