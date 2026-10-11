Robert Griffin III Places Blame for Commanders’ Disastrous Finish Against Giants

The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 27-27 on Sunday afternoon.

However, the result felt like a loss for Washington in many ways. The Commanders blew a two-score lead in the fourth quarter and had a clear opportunity to win in overtime. But a late-game miscue caused the clock to run out before they could even bring out the field goal unit.

With no timeouts and the clock winding down, Daniels chose to run a quarterback keeper and slide instead of spiking the ball or throwing it away. The clock kept running, and Washington couldn’t get back to the line of scrimmage in time before it hit triple zeros.

Check it out:

Robert Griffin III Places Blame for Commanders’ Finish

After the tie, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III posted a video on X explaining what he believes went wrong on the Commanders’ final play.

“The Washington Commanders lost that game because of the communication between the offensive coordinator and the quarterback and the rest of the offense,” Griffin III said. “In these moments, as soon as the previous play is over, yes, the Commanders should’ve clocked and kicked a field goal and won the game in overtime.

“But if you decide to run a play, as soon as you’re communicating the play to the quarterback, you should be in his ear telling him the last thing we can do here is get tackled in bounds or take a sack because we don’t have any timeouts. Not only did it look like that didn’t happen. But after Jayden Daniels got tackled, he’s laying on the ground looking to the sideline like they had a timeout.”

The Washington Commanders lost because of poor clock management and communication between the coaches and QB Jayden Daniels. IT JUST CAN’T HAPPEN. https://t.co/A8nymG94rP — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2026

Daniels Takes Responsibility After Game

Both Daniels and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took responsibility for the final play and how it unfolded.

“We all gotta be better situationally,” Daniels said. “Starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we just gotta be better at situational football. … Gotta stop the clock. otta know the situation. We gotta relay that as an offense. It starts from everybody top down. Ultimately, it’s on me.”