Commanders RB Claimed Off Waivers by Dolphins Following Shocking Release

The Washington Commanders shocked many in the NFL on Thursday by releasing rookie running back and 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen.

By Friday, Allen already had a new home.

“Sources: RB Kaytron Allen was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Commanders released the sixth-round rookie yesterday after four games.”

“Source: Former Commanders RB Kaytron Allen was claimed today on waivers by the Miami Dolphins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

By signing Allen so quickly—and given the short time he was with the Commanders—it’s hard not to see this move as Washington basically giving the Dolphins a draft pick.

“New Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen ran for 4180 yards, on 5.4 per carry, and 39 TDs in 4 years at Penn State,” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on his official X account. “Dolphins continue collecting rookie draft picks cut by other teams. They essentially added a 5th rounder (Justin Joly) and 6th rounder (Allen) when other teams quickly moved on.”

Unexpected Move by Commanders to Release Allen

The Commanders made an unexpected move on Thursday, releasing Allen.

“With Jeremy McNichols possibly back, a move needed to be made,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account. “Still a surprise. The goal/hope is that they can get Kaytron Allen back on the practice squad.”

Allen had played in all 4 of Washington’s regular season games to this point, with 12 carries for 41 yards.

The Commanders are 1-3 heading into a critical Week 5 home game against the New York Giants, who are, for the first time since 2015, alone in first place in the NFC East Division.

Commanders Praised for Drafting Kaytron Allen

The Athletic listed Allen as one of its “favorite picks” in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

“First-rounder Sonny Styles is the star of Washington’s draft class and will undoubtedly upgrade a defense that needed a leader and playmaker like him,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “But my favorite Commanders selection was Allen, a durable and powerful runner with good vision and one of the finest nicknames in sports. As he explained: ‘I was a fat baby and everybody in the town called me Fatman. Hopefully, I keep it going in Washington and they call me Fatman and, you know, when I score all you hear is Fatman.’ Yep, the Commanders’ rushing corps will be led by ‘Bill’ and ‘Fatman.’ Giddy up.”