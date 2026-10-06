Seahawks Steal ‘Wildly Productive’ RB From Commanders Practice Squad

It’s one roster move that will definitely raise some questions — if running back Robert Henry Jr. is good enough for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, why in the world have the Washington Commanders kept him on the practice squad?

“Sources: The Seahawks are signing RB Robert Henry Jr. to their active roster off the Commanders practice squad,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Henry was a UDFA out of UTSA this past spring, where he earned First-Team All-American Conference honors.”

“RB Robert Henry Jr. is being signed off the Commanders’ practice squad by Seattle, source confirms,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “Had a fun summer here, for sure.”

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Henry Called NFL’s ‘Most Exciting’ UDFA Rookie

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled out Commanders rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. as the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agent.

“Henry was a wildly productive player at UTSA last year — he topped 1,000 yards on the ground,” Davenport wrote in May. “He averaged almost seven yards per carry and scored 11 total touchdowns while peeling off five runs of 70 yards or more. However, he is also a 24-year-old rookie who is just 5’9″ and 196 pounds, which led to his going undrafted … The Washington running back room isn’t exactly loaded—the team’s lead back is a second-year pro who was a seventh-round pick last year. Henry has a realistic shot to earn a roster spot if he carries his college burst and elusiveness into camp.”

Former NJCAA National Player of the Year

Henry was a junior college star at Jones College, where he led the nation with 1,302 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 and earned NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors.

At UTSA, Henry led the Roadrunners with 11 touchdowns in a backup role in 2021, then led them in rushing each of the next 2 seasons. In 3 seasons, he scored 30 touchdowns and put up 2,747 yards of total offense.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Henry would be a 7th-round pick or priority free agent.

“Fifth-year senior whose splashy early-season performance against Texas A&M put him on the map,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Henry is a slasher with a wiggly lower half, allowing him to make sudden cuts and elude tacklers in tight quarters. He’s quicker than fast and struggles to consistently read/react to the development of run lanes. While his burst can create occasional chunk gains, he too often does not keep runs on their designed tracks. He’s yet to show he can be a major factor on third downs and fumbled six times in the last three seasons, which could be impediments in his pursuit of a roster spot.”