Commanders WR Stefon Diggs Makes Bold NFC East Claim Despite Washington’s Disappointing Start

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t giving up on the team’s chances of winning the NFC East despite a 1-4-1 start to the season.

Following Washington’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 19, Diggs told reporters he believes the Commanders remain in contention for the division title.

“It’s still wide open,” Diggs said after the game.

The Commanders nearly completed a comeback against the undefeated 49ers after falling behind by 20 points. Washington scored 14 unanswered points in the second half but couldn’t finish its final drive.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels took a sack on the game’s final play after moving the offense into San Francisco territory.

The loss followed Washington’s 27-27 overtime tie against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Commanders’ Late-Game Mistakes Prove Costly in Loss to 49ers

Diggs’ comments came after Washington dropped another close game that featured several costly offensive mistakes.

The Commanders trailed San Francisco 23-3 before mounting their second-half comeback.

However, Washington struggled with execution in key situations.

Early in the second quarter, Daniels threw the ball out of bounds on fourth-and-2 while the Commanders trailed 13-3, giving San Francisco the ball.

Later, Washington called a timeout on its second-to-last offensive possession after appearing to struggle to get lined up.

That decision affected the remaining time available for the Commanders’ final drive.

San Francisco ran the clock down further on its next possession, leaving Washington with just 52 seconds when it got the ball back.

Daniels moved the offense to the 49ers’ 28-yard line before officials flagged him for intentional grounding.

The penalty cost Washington 10 yards and triggered an automatic 10-second runoff, leaving six seconds for one final play.

The Commanders failed to score, ending their comeback attempt.

The mistakes came one week after Washington allowed overtime to expire against the Giants without attempting a potential game-winning field goal.

Despite those results, Diggs maintained that the division race remains open.

Diggs Scores Touchdown in Return From Hamstring Injury

Diggs returned to Washington’s lineup Monday after missing the previous week’s matchup against New York because of a hamstring injury.

The veteran receiver entered the game listed as questionable but was available against San Francisco.

His return became particularly important after fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first quarter.

Diggs helped Washington cut into San Francisco’s lead late in the third quarter when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniels.

The score came with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter and started the Commanders’ comeback.

According to the team’s official box score, Diggs recorded six receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown by the fourth quarter.

The former New England Patriots receiver gave Daniels another experienced target as Washington adjusted its offense following McLaurin’s departure.

Diggs’ touchdown also marked a scoring contribution in his first game back after missing time with the hamstring issue.