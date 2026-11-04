Commanders Trade Pitch Sends $16 Million WR to Rams

The Washington Commanders might have an unexpected asset in their wide receiver room.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks the Commanders might be able to swing a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that would send veteran Dyami Brown to the West Coast in exchange for a Day 3 pick before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

“Brown is on a one-year deal; he would give the Rams a veteran field stretcher who could play some snaps while Davante Adams (hamstring) is out,” Schatz wrote on November 4. “And as an added bonus, he’s lauded as a run blocker. (Rams head coach ) Sean McVay loves wide receivers who can run block.”

The Commanders are 2-4-1 and host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 9.

Calls to Trade Dyami Brown Started in Summer

By the end of training camp, Hogs Haven’s Scott Bair put Brown at the top of his list of Commanders who should potentially be traded in the near future.