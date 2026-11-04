Commanders Trade Pitch Sends $16 Million WR to Rams

The Washington Commanders might have an unexpected asset in their wide receiver room.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks the Commanders might be able to swing a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that would send veteran Dyami Brown to the West Coast in exchange for a Day 3 pick before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.
“Brown is on a one-year deal; he would give the Rams a veteran field stretcher who could play some snaps while Davante Adams (hamstring) is out,” Schatz wrote on November 4. “And as an added bonus, he’s lauded as a run blocker. (Rams head coach ) Sean McVay loves wide receivers who can run block.”
The Commanders are 2-4-1 and host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 9.
Calls to Trade Dyami Brown Started in Summer
By the end of training camp, Hogs Haven’s Scott Bair put Brown at the top of his list of Commanders who should potentially be traded in the near future.
“Dyami Brown has had a strong camp, especially of late, yet sits squarely on the roster bubble in a deep receiver group,” Bair wrote on August 27. “The Stefon Diggs signing changed this position group, bumping those seemingly competing for prominent roles deeper on the depth chart. Return ability is a factor here as well, which is why Jaylin Lane and (to a lesser extent) Luke McCaffrey seem safe. That puts Brown and Treylon Burks in a bout for the No. 6 receiver spot – keeping seven doesn’t seem likely – and could make one of them a trade target. Brown could fetch a bit more considering his speed and consistent availability, and Burks is a big-play option who provides injury protection and a big-body in the pattern. Washington could trade Brown and be okay.”
Dyami Brown: Worst Hands in the NFL?
Brown, a former 3rd-round pick, has underperformed at every moment of his career except for 1.
Fortunately for Brown — and his bank account — it was the most important moment of his career.
Were it not for that bravura stretch of games for the Washington Commanders in the playoffs following the 2024 season, Brown surely wouldn’t have landed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 or made his way back to the Commanders in 2026 on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract.
What’s been lost in all of this is that Brown might have the worst hands of any wide receiver in the NFL. In 2025, Brown was second in the NFL in drop rate at 13.5 percent, behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills at 13.9 percent.
The Jaguars were in desperate need of help from Brown, who was a stunning disappointment in his 1 season there with 20 receptions for 220 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games. He will have approximately $16.7 million in career earnings after the 2016 season.
Commanders Trade Pitch Sends $16 Million WR to Rams