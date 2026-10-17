Commanders Prepare for Return of NFL’s ‘Next Great’ Cornerback

The Washington Commanders think they might have a special player in second-year cornerback Trey Amos. The problem is, Amos hasn’t been available for quite some time.

Amos has missed 12 consecutive regular-season games since Week 10 of his rookie season, when he fractured his fibula against the Detroit Lions.

Now, when the Commanders may need him most, Amos looks like he’ll be back and will make his comeback in a Week 6 primetime showdown against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders are 1-3-1 and coming off an embarrassing 27-27 tie against the New York Giants, in which Washington let time run out instead of attempting a 41-yard field goal.

“SECONDARY REINFORCEMENTS ARE HERE!” DC News Now’s Alex Flume wrote on his official X account. “Nick Cross and Trey Amos were out getting involved at Commanders practice Wednesday. Dan Quinn said before practice that they are both expected to practice in full this week. Could be a massive boost for the Commanders pass defense this week.”

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Trey Amos: Total Focus on Returning to Commanders

By all accounts, Amos has focused entirely on rehabbing his injury to return to the lineup — something that’s taken considerably longer than anyone anticipated.

“Trey Amos has no hobbies,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “No distractions. Just football. After 11 months and two injuries, the Commanders CB wants his life back.”

Amos was coming into his own when he got injured — he made 8 starts in 10 games as a rookie. The Commanders have had one glaring weakness on their defense this season and it’s been with 3r-dyear cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Getting Amos back and healthy could put Amos, Amik Robertson, and Rasul Douglas at two outside cornerback spots and one slot cornerback spot. That would be the best-case scenario — mainly because it keeps Sainristil off the field.

“My big question for MNF, assuming Trey Amos can play: is Amik going back to nickel? Or is he playing outside until it’s nickel package and then sliding inside? Amik’s been stellar outside, but Trey and Rasul are two of your three best corners, and neither are playing inside,” The Full Command Show wrote on its official X account.

Amos started training camp on the PUP list but returned to practice a few weeks later … and automatically got hurt again.

“Dan Quinn said CB Trey Amos tweaked his ankle while in coverage on a deep ball to Terry McLaurin the other day,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on August 10. “Quinn said he’ll know more in a day or so about his timetable to return.”

Trey Amos Called NFL’s ‘Next Great Cornerback’

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker named Amos to his 2026 NFL All-Breakout Team — his list of the NFL’s “Next Great” players at every position.

“Last year’s second-round selection didn’t enjoy the kind of rookie showcase he desired, concluding with a 55.8 overall PFF grade with a 58.8 PFF coverage mark,” Locker wrote in May. “While Amos was certainly victimized at times, he reflected his talent by earning at least a 68.5 coverage grade in five of his 10 contests, and his 51.43% lockdown rate was 26th among all cornerbacks. Further, Amos broke up an eye-catching 17.6% of his targets. Washington’s defense should be considerably better at all three levels in 2026 after the team’s offseason overhaul. With new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones specializing in the secondary, that marks another boost for Amos.”