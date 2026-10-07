Commanders Take Closer Look at Former Panthers QB & UFL MVP

The Washington Commanders have a murky situation at quarterback and, on the most basic level, need to make sure they don’t end up in a situation again as they did in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Commanders, already without starter Jayden Daniels, saw backup Marcus Mariota go down with an MCL injury in the first half and were forced to turn to rookie Athan Kaliakmanis — and found themselves with 3rd-string tight end Colson Yankoff as their next option at quarterback.

All of that set up Wednesday’s in-person workout with former Carolina Panthers quarterback and UFL MVP Jacl Plummer — though it didn’t lead to a signing yet.

The Commanders worked out QB Jack Plummer this morning,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The former Panthers QB and UFL MVP with the Orlando Storm threw well and could be a consideration down the line. But Marcus Mariota isn’t going on IR right now, so Washington will keep rolling with their four in-house QBs.”

“News: The Washington Commanders worked out Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer today, per source,” Pro Football Network’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Plummer led the UFL in passing yards (2,188), while leading the Storm to a league best 8-2 record. Earned UFL MVP honors. Threw 17 TD’s to just 1 INT in 10 games.”

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Jack Plummer: 6 Seasons at 3 Different Colleges

Plummer, as has become the trend for this generation of college football players, spent time at multiple colleges looking for the right fit.

Ranked as a 3-star recruit out of Gilbert (Arizona) High School, Plummer started his career off with 4 seasons at Purdue, where he was the starter for the final 3 games of the 2020 season and the 1st 4 games of the 2021 season before he was benched in favor of current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Plummer threw for 3,119 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 2022 at Cal, then threw for 3,204 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2023 at Louisville while leading his team to a 10-4 record.

Plummer Predicted as Priority Free Agent in 2024

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Plummer would end up as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation — he signed with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Tall pocket passer whose accuracy and ball placement will be directly tied to the pressure he has to face,” Zierlein wrote. “Plummer can deliver accurate throws on possession tosses and three-step drops, but his delivery and release quickness might not be able to beat ball-hawking defensive backs on the next level. He lacks ideal pocket mobility and poise when it gets hot in the kitchen and he fails to take command of games consistently enough.”

Plummer spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Panthers and was promoted to the active roster late in the season. He was out of football in 2025 before catching on with the Orlando Storm for the 2026 season.