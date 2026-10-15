Commanders Urged to Upgrade With Trade for Backup QB

Thanks to a surprisingly putrid NFC East, the Washington Commanders might stay in contention longer than anyone expected this season — which means their quarterbacks will almost certainly keep getting hurt at an alarming rate.

Both starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota have already missed multiple games due to injuries, and we are only 5 games into the season.

With the Commanders sitting at 1-3-1 headed into a primetime Week 6 game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Washington should consider trading a conditional 2026 6th-round pick for another quarterback — a move to make sure that if there is any possible chance of making the playoffs, they’re still giving themselves a shot.

“Pittsburgh Steelers backup Mason Rudolph should be available to teams that need backup help,” Knox wrote. “The Steelers kept four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar sitting behind Aaron Rodgers. It’s highly unlikely that Pittsburgh’s plan was to keep all four quarterbacks through the trade deadline … Rudolph won’t be valued as a starter the way Jones might be. However, he has 20 career starts (including playoffs) on his resume and should appeal to teams with questionable QB depth.” Questionable QB depth? Hey, that’s the Commanders!

Steelers Might Find Value for Rudolph in Trade

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Rudolph on his list of the NFL’s top trade candidates following minicamps.

“Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options,” Locker wrote on May 21. “Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize. The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears. At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager. After the Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.”

Commanders Can’t Plan on QBs Being Healthy

The Commanders don’t have many sure things on the roster — and their quarterbacks are their biggest question mark.

Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 with various injuries, including a dislocated left elbow. It’s the same injury that just cost him 2 games and will require him to play the rest of the season with a brace on his left arm.

The Commanders became the NFL’s laughingstock after a 27-27 tie with the first-place New York Giants in Week 5, when Washington let the clock run out instead of attempting what would have been a 41-yard game-winning field goal.

“We’ve turned the page from Sunday … a lot of hard truths,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Thursday.