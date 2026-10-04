Commanders WR Jaylin Lane Suffers ‘Graphic’ Injury Against Colts

It’s 1 of those moments we should be thankful that TV broadcasts no longer show during NFL games.

Washington Commanders wide receiver and return specialist Jaylin Lane suffered what the NFL Network called a “graphic” injury against the Indianapolis Colts while returning a kickoff to start the second half.

“Replay shows Lane’s ankle facing wrong direction,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X. “Jaylin Lane being carted off the field.”

“Jaylin Lane has been ruled out with an ankle injury,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Sunday.

“Jaylin Lane Left ankle injury,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Initial concern is for ankle fracture/dislocation. Reminds me of Chris Godwin injury. Season-ending.”

Lane Predicted for Bigger Offensive Role in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted Lane would have a bigger role in Washington’s offense in 2026.

“The Washington Commanders have one established receiver in Terry McLaurin, who’s coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season and turning 31 in September,” Moton wrote on July 13. “Although the Commanders could bring in a veteran receiver like Stefon Diggs, the young players at the position could still get enough opportunities to break out. As a rookie, Lane played a minimal role on offense, recording 16 catches for 225 yards while on the field for just 37 percent of the snaps. However, Lane showcased his playmaking ability on special teams, returning 23 punts for 314 yards and two touchdowns and three kicks for 56 yards. If the Commanders find ways to get him the ball in space, he could rack up big gains in the passing game as well.”