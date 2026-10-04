Terry McLaurin Injury Update: Will Commanders All-Pro Play Against Colts?

The Washington Commanders will be without their top wide receiver — and top offensive threat outside quarterback Jayden Daniels — against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in London.

With Daniels already ruled out with a dislocated left elbow, the Commanders’ NFL All-Pro wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, is also out with a hamstring injury.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, dealing with a hamstring injury, is officially inactive today in London vs. the Colts,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is officially inactive,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin is officially out for today’s game in London against the Colts,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “He suffered a hamstring injury late this week in practice.”

The Colts got their own bad news at wide receiver before the game with Keenan Allen ruled out as well.

Both the Commanders and Colts are 1-2 and coming off their 1st wins of the season in Week 3.

McLaurin Popped Up On Friday’s Injury Report

McLaurin’s status was thrown into doubt when he popped up on Friday’s injury report.

“Terry McLaurin added to the list with a hamstring issue,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Was limited today.”

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had a hamstring issue pop up in practice today and now is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts in London,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

McLaurin missed a career-high 7 games due to injuries in 2025.

One of the Commanders’ key depth pieces — running back and free-agent signee Rachaad White — was ruled out as well.

Commanders Still Haven’t Won Outside of U.S.

The Commanders are playing for the 4th time in franchise history outside the United States and are still looking for their 1st win on foreign soil.

The Commanders lost to the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 2013, tied the Cincinnati Bengals in London in 2016, and lost to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, in overtime in 2025 — the 1st NFL game played in Spain.