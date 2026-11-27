Charlie McAvoy has been the Boston Bruins‘ most productive defenseman this season. But even he isn’t immune to poor play.

Boston has collectively been playing bad hockey lately, especially on their home ice. Star players like Jeremy Swayman haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Neither has McAvoy, who started the season with nine points, a goal, and a plus-10 in his first 12 games.

Boston was 9-2-1 in that span, and one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams. Boston is 2-5-0 in McAvoy’s seven most recent appearances. He has three assists, zero goals, and a minus-10 in that span.

McAvoy isn’t completely to blame, since Boston has been on the downturn throughout most of November. But as one of the Bruins’ star players who led all skaters with 24:17 of average total ice time before Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he’ll be counted on more than most players to step up their game.

Charlie McAvoy Has Erased His Early-Season Surge

McAvoy now has 12 points and a goal in 19 games with Boston this season. He erased his plus-10 in just seven games. McAvoy is also minus-13 in Boston’s last five losses, in which opponents outscored them 21-7.

Boston’s 5-5-0 record in November epitomizes how random they can look from game to game. Something that became apparent when their top forward line started posting a bad outing for a good outing.

McAvoy’s case is different, however. He has four assists in those 10 games in November (three in a single game) and a minus-6. There is overlap between his first 12 appearances and his last seven appearances this season. But it also highlights how hot McAvoy has been for a month before seemingly taking an entire month off.

It accounts for more than just production. In early November, head coach Marco Sturm called out McAvoy for his lack of on-ice discipline. Something that has been a problem dating back to the 2026 postseason, which led to a six-game suspension in early 2026-27.

Those problems have persisted, with McAvoy serving 22 penalty minutes in November and 28 this season.

McAvoy, Bruins Have Time To Turn Their Recent Trend Around

Throughout his time with the Bruins, McAvoy has been one of the organization’s best blueliners. He recently hit his 300th career assist and is coming off a 61-point, 11-goal season that helped Boston return to the postseason.

McAvoy’s 55.6 Corsi For Percentage heading into Friday was also the second-best on the team at even strength among Bruins players who have played in 17 or more games this season. He is behind only Hampus Lindholm, who has a 55.9 Corsi For.

His expected plus-minus is also 3.3, which is third among Bruins defensemen and seventh on the team. Therefore, some of his metrics remain positive overall, even if his recent play, production, and discipline have dipped.

McAvoy only needs to revert to the player he was in October when he returned from suspension and started the season with a bang. McAvoy and the Bruins will have a shot at redemption in their November finale on Sunday when the Vancouver Canucks come to town.

Taking care of a weak team like Vancouver could start to put McAvoy and the Bruins back on the right track.