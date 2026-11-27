The Boston Bruins were still waiting for answers on David Pastrnak. Marco Sturm already had a message for the players left on his bench.

Boston’s coach challenged the rest of his lineup to seize its opportunity after the captain suffered a lower-body injury during Friday’s 3-1 loss to Toronto.

His sharpest assessment centered on a missed five-on-three chance. Even with their most dangerous scorer unavailable, Sturm expected the Bruins to deliver.

Meanwhile, Boston.com’s Conor Ryan reported after the game that Sturm had no update on Pastrnak, who was undergoing tests.

The uncertainty left Boston with two concerns, one being the captain’s health and the other an offense that couldn’t find a second goal.

Bruins’ Marco Sturm Challenges Players After Pastrnak Injury

Asked about the message on the bench following Pastrnak’s departure, Sturm suggested his players understood the responsibility.

“They know when your best players out, some guys have to pick it up, and it’s a great opportunity for some of the guys,” Sturm said, according to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley.

The coach acknowledged the hole Pastrnak left on the power play. He also pointed directly to the opening Boston failed to exploit.

“And yes, of course, on the 5-on-3, that’s where you especially miss 88. But that’s where other guys jump in and this is your opportunity,” Sturm said.

His expectation for that sequence was clear.

“5-on-3, you have to score. You have to score to get back in the game.”

Sturm tied that missed chance to a wider worry about Boston’s play at TD Garden. He described a group getting tight at home and struggling to produce that second goal.

The loss dropped Boston to 15-9-1, with five defeats in its past six home games.

That stretch gives his words some extra meaning.

The Bruins had an opportunity to change the game and lift the crowd. Sturm wanted the remaining players to recognize that responsibility, even after losing the main feature of their attack.

Bruins Await Test Results on Pastrnak

Pastrnak’s departure came during the first period on a play without contact.

Studley reported for Boston Hockey Now that the winger appeared uncomfortable while skating out of the defensive zone and headed down the tunnel. His final shift lasted seven seconds.

Boston subsequently classified the injury as lower body and announced that he was unlikely to return.

Pastrnak entered Friday with 11 goals and 21 assists for a team-leading 32 points through 24 games. He had appeared in every Bruins game this season before the injury.

Those numbers show the size of the potential scoring gap. The length of any absence remained unresolved in Ryan’s postgame report.

The Bruins’ next game is Sunday against Vancouver at TD Garden. And currently, Pastrnak’s availability for that matchup is uncertain.