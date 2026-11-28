The Boston Bruins appear to be getting more serious about Simon Edvinsson, and one of their top prospects may be part of the discussion. According to reports, the Bruins have made a prospect available in talks with the Detroit Red Wings, with Boston College center Dean Letourneau emerging as the name to watch.

It has been reported that James Hagens is a non-starter for Boston, and the Red Wings reportedly want him, so Detroit would only stay engaged if a different high-end piece is on the table.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said Letourneau fits the profile of the type of player Detroit is asking about, and Nick Kypreos reports the Bruins remain aggressive and are a sleeper pick to land Edvinsson.

Who Is Dean Letourneau?

Letourneau, selected 25th overall in 2024, is off to a strong start at Boston College with 12 goals and 18 points in 14 games. At 6-foot-7 and 238 pounds, he has the size and tools to become a legitimate NHL center. One commentator wrote that he doesn’t think Letourneau is worth trading right now, which shows the tension: he’s exactly the type of asset Detroit wants, and exactly the type Boston would hate to lose.

One fan noted, “Detroit can keep Edvinsson; Letourneau is part of the future core. He is too much of a unicorn to trade, from scoring three points his freshman season and being absolutely buried by 90% of the fan base to now being untouchable IMO. Letourneau buries goals 11 and 12 today.”

Can the Bruins Make an Edvinsson Trade Work Financially?

Money is another factor. Kypreos says the Bruins need to shed salary to bring in and sign Edvinsson, which is why Mason Lohrei is being mentioned in trade talk. Draft capital could also play a role. Kypreos pointed to the Maple Leafs’ unprotected first-round pick that Boston holds as a possible piece, though that pick’s situation is complicated.

For Boston, the question is how much to pay. Edvinsson would address a need on the blue line, but giving up Letourneau, possibly including Lohrei, and a first-round pick would be a steep price. Then again, other teams seem willing to pay a hefty price as well. That’s the issue when several teams want the same player.

Detroit, meanwhile, is reportedly holding out for the best deal. They have two days to make up their minds before it’s too late to trade him. If not dealt and signed by December 1, Edvinsson is ineligible to play this season.

If both sides stay firm, a deal may not happen. But the Bruins’ willingness to put a prospect like Letourneau into the conversation suggests they’re willing to get creative, and with Detroit still looking for a younger, ready-to-develop piece, Letourneau could be the compromise.