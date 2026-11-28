The Boston Bruins will have to prepare for Sunday without David Pastrnak.

Coach Marco Sturm ruled the star winger out against Vancouver and described him as day-to-day Saturday, according to WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. The update followed Pastrnak’s early departure from Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

“Sturm: Pastrnak is day-to-day, out tomorrow,” McLaughlin reported.

Earlier Saturday, McLaughlin reported that Pastrnak was absent from practice. Sturm’s subsequent update settled his availability for the next game, though it left his return date open.

Boston also received a more encouraging development involving James Hagens. The rookie could return Sunday if he feels good after Saturday’s practice, McLaughlin reported.

Hagens’ availability, however, still depends on how he responds to the session.

Bruins Rule David Pastrnak Out Against Vancouver

Pastrnak’s designation gives Boston a short-term status to monitor and no firm date for his next appearance.

The decision of missing the Canucks game is clear. Beyond Sunday, Sturm’s day-to-day description leaves the Bruins waiting for further progress before they can count on their captain again.

Per NHL.com’s status report, Pastrnak leads Boston with 32 points, including 11 goals and 21 assists.

That production helps explain the trouble facing Sturm. Losing Pastrnak removes a scoring threat and a playmaker who makes the players around him better.

Boston’s recent results add urgency. The Bruins fell to 15-9-1 with Friday’s 3-1 loss and have dropped five of seven, NHL.com reported.

Sunday now becomes a trial of how Boston can generate offense while its leading scorer recovers.

Sturm must decide how to distribute those responsibilities among the forwards available.

Bruins Take on Other Challenges Past Replacing Pastrnak’s Goals

Casey Mittelstadt described Pastrnak’s importance after Friday’s game.

“He’s our captain. He’s the heartbeat of our team. … There’s one Pasta in the world,” Mittelstadt said, according to Matt Vautour’s reporting (via Yahoo Sports).

Mittelstadt called for a collective response across all four lines. That approach makes sense for a team trying to absorb the loss of its offensive centerpiece.

Vautour also highlighted Pastrnak’s impact on Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie, particularly on the power play. His absence can affect several parts of the attack at once.

Vautour reported that Boston failed to convert an extended two-man advantage, managing one shot on goal while also hitting a post and the crossbar. Finishing those opportunities becomes even more important when the Bruins have fewer scoring options available to them.

Asking one winger to reproduce Pastrnak’s entire contribution, nonetheless, would place a heavy burden on that player.

A Hagens return would expand Sturm’s choices.

Until the rookie clears that final condition, Boston must account for both possibilities.

At least, the Bruins have clarity on Pastrnak for Sunday. But their response will have to come from the rest of the lineup.