This Boston Bruins versus Toronto Maple Leafs game is turning out to be more entertaining than expected.

For starters, both David Pastnrak and Chris Tanev have exited the game due to injuries. For Pastrnak, he left from a non-contact incident, while Tanev was favoring a knee that he could not put weight on.

However, before the game took place, a couple of fans fought over a puck in the stands. For one of them, it was at the expense of his own child.

“2 dads were fighting over a PUCK that was thrown over the glass in warmups, and one father absolutely BODIED his own kid to get it,” Gino Hard wrote on social media.

Additionally, Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now revealed that he, “Watched this happen before the game. Khusnutdinov flipped the puck over at the end of warmups and it wasn’t pretty. Poor kid got a face full of glass.”

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: November 27th, 2026 Game

After the first two periods of play, the Maple Leafs were up on the Bruins, 2-1. Morgan Rielly had scored both goals for Toronto by the time the second intermission rolled around.

With both teams having lost a significant player in the first two periods, it has been an entertaining game.

Both Tanev and Pastrnak did not return to the game following their injuries.