David Pastrnak will not be in uniform Sunday when the Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks, coach Marco Sturm announced Saturday.

Boston must now navigate a rough stretch minus its captain and top point producer, with no announced date for when he’ll suit up again.

Sturm spoke after a Saturday practice at Warrior Ice Arena that went on without No. 88 skating.

“He’s day-to-day, definitely out tomorrow. Going to reassess on Monday,” Sturm said, in comments posted by the team’s official social media channel.

That rules Pastrnak out for one game only, so far. Sturm gave no target date for a return. Monday’s checkup is the next scheduled marker.

Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak Injury Update Follows Non-Contact Exit

The trouble started Friday, as the opening period wound down in what became a 3-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory. Following a faceoff in Boston’s end, Pastrnak eased up in apparent pain before making for the dressing room, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

No opponent made contact on the play. The shift lasted a mere seven seconds, according to Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now. By the first intermission, the Bruins had called Pastrnak unlikely to return. He never did.

After the game, Sturm didn’t have much to add.

“No, nothing yet. It’s a lower-body injury. Lower-body injury. He gets tested right now by our doctors, so we’ll probably know more tomorrow, hopefully,” the coach said, as quoted by NESN in its Friday postgame post.

Saturday brought a day-to-day label. Sturm’s update did not narrow down the lower-body injury any further.

Pastrnak, 30, has piled up 32 team-leading points through 25 appearances on 11 goals and 21 assists, with a plus-2 rating in his first season as captain. His last four seasons all produced triple-digit point totals, McBride noted.

Missing time has been rare for him. Pastrnak sat out five times in 2025-26 after a three-year run without an absence. Until Sunday, his 2026-27 attendance record was perfect, according to Studley.

Boston Bruins Face Vancouver Canucks Without Captain David Pastrnak

Boston sits at 15-9-1 after two straight defeats and has won only two of its last seven. The Canucks arrive at 6-21-1 for a 5 p.m. ET start at TD Garden on NESN.

The Bruins failed to cash in on a two-man advantage Friday after Pastrnak departed. Sturm addressed the challenge facing the rest of his roster.

“They know when your best player is out, some guys have to pick it up, and it’s a great opportunity for some of the guys,” Sturm told reporters after Friday’s loss. “And yes, of course, on the 5-on-3, that’s where you especially miss 88.”

In other words, Sturm wants teammates to fill the gap, and he singled out the power play as a spot where Pastrnak is especially missed.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt also spoke about his injured teammate.

“He’s our captain. He’s the heartbeat of our team. … There’s one Pasta in the world,” Mittelstadt said, referring to Pastrnak by his nickname.

Boston could get forward James Hagens back Sunday. A back injury suffered Nov. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins has sidelined him. Sturm tied the decision to how Hagens comes out of Saturday’s workout, both physically and mentally. “I think there’s a good chance he will play tomorrow,” Sturm said, according to Sports Illustrated.

At practice, Hagens took shifts alongside Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm. Pavel Zacha centered a new top unit between JJ Peterka and Morgan Geekie, according to Causeway Crowd. In goal, Michael DiPietro is set to get Sunday’s start, McBride reported.

The Colorado Avalanche come next on Tuesday, and Boston faces 10 games from Dec. 5-22, five of them away from home. For Pastrnak, the next step is Monday’s reassessment.