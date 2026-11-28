Mason Lohrei has been part of trade rumors in 2026-27. But his on-ice production could make it tough for the Bruins to trade him.

Since his healthy scratch before Boston’s Nov. 14 game against the Minnesota Wild, Lohrei has responded better than anyone could have thought.

Before the scratch, Lohrei played in 19 games, with six points to show. He did, however, score three goals in that span, good for a 17.6 shooting percentage.

Lohrei has played in five games since that healthy scratch and has four assists in those contests. Lohrei also has a plus-2 rating since returning.

Ironic, considering Boston has not played its best hockey lately. Before the scratch, the Bruins were 13-5-1. They lost to Minnesota when Lohrei sat, and are 2-3-0 since they reinserted Lohrei back into the lineup.

Overall, Lohrei has appeared in 24 matchups, posting 10 points. His best outing since returning came in Nov. 18’s win over the Detroit Red Wings, when he picked up two assists. He is also on pace for a career-high 35 points and 10 goals. Not bad numbers, and they border on a half-point per game.

His Corsi For Percentage at even strength is lower than it should be, clocking in at 48.0. Still, Lohrei’s recent encouraging numbers indicate he is making the most of his opportunities.

Lohrei’s Production Could Complicate Bruins’ Reported Interest In Simon Edvinsson

The Bruins are reportedly interested in acquiring Simon Edvinsson. Lohrei could also be part of the trade package, as it would send a young, moderately productive defenseman Detroit’s way.

Still, with Lohrei being a few years older than Edvinsson, potentially part of Boston’s core, and someone the Bruins could extend for a more team-friendly rate, would it be smarter to keep him around?

This wouldn’t nix the Edvinsson trade, as Boston could theoretically keep Lohrei and acquire Edvinsson.

Lohrei’s production with third-pairing minutes over the past one and a quarter seasons has also been respectable. This creates another reason to consider keeping him. Lohrei has appeared in 97 games since the beginning of 2025-26, with 36 points, 10 goals, and a plus-21.

Boston could send Detroit a high-end prospect, a defenseman to take a flyer on, like Frederic Brunet, then compensate with a higher draft pick and an additional asset.

For at least 2026-27, that could let Edvinsson and Lohrei share the ice, which could really round out the defensive rotation.

Lohrei’s Production Is Worth Monitoring

Boston is currently in a slump, and Lohrei’s production could play a pivotal role in helping Boston break that slump. That is more vital now, given the way Charlie McAvoy’s production has gone south recently.

If one of Boston’s best defensemen is in a productivity slump with the rest of the team and another’s production is trending north, it gives the Bruins another reason to keep Lohrei around.

Consequently, Lohrei’s production would also raise his trade value. But right now, the Bruins must find a way to get back on track. Trading someone whose recent play is making a statement may not be the best route to go. It will be interesting to see what Boston does with Lohrei.