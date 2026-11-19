The Boston Bruins could have already had Simon Edvinsson.

After a new report was shared on Thursday, it at least opens the door to the possibility that it could have happened by now.

So what’s the holdup?

Unfortunately for Edvinsson and the Detroit Red Wings, he needs to sign a deal by December 1st, 2026, or else he will have to find a different league to play hockey in for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

However, this new report reveals what might be holding up the Edvinsson situation and brings to light a few options for how it can proceed.

Simon Edvinsson Isn’t Signing Any Offer Sheets

Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli dropped a brand new report on Edvinsson, and it should raise some eyebrows.

“Sources say multiple teams made overtures on offer sheets in an attempt end the saga but Edvinsson has chosen not to engage because he does not want to give Detroit an opportunity to match,” Seravalli wrote on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.

He goes on to say what this source said to him regarding how Edvinsson feels about Detroit.

“He’d love to be signed and playing,” one source said, according to Seravalli. “But he no longer wants to play in Detroit and that would be the risk with an offer sheet.” Ouch. The fact that Edvinsson will not sign an offer sheet because he doesn’t want to risk the Red Wings matching is a wild event that I did not have on my November 2026 bingo card. Another report also reveals that Edvinsson is now practicing in Tempe instead of Nashville. “As the Simon Edvinsson Watch continues, he is now currently skating in Tempe with some former NHLers and ASU players as he waits for a trade. He was previously training in Nashville,” David Pagnotta reports. David Pagnotta As the Simon Edvinsson Watch continues, he is now currently skating in Tempe with some former NHLers and ASU players as he waits for a trade. He was previously training in Nashville. 2:28 pm · 19 Nov 2026 113 Reply Copy link Read 9 replies

What Is The Way Forward For Teams, Like the Boston Bruins, Who Are Interested in Simon Edvinsson?

As far as how the situation with the Red Wings and Edvinsson gets resolved, there are a few ways forward.

For one, Edvinsson could remain unsigned and untraded and take his talents to Europe to play out the rest of the 2026-27 season. Boring.

Second of all, he could accept his fate and sign with the Red Wings and see if the relationship between himself and the organization can be fixed.

Another possible option, would be orchestrating a sign-and-trade that makes sense for the Red Wings, acquiring team, and Edvinsson.

Either way, it’s a unique challenge that the Bruins are facing with Edvinsson.

A unique challenge that will require a unique solution that is not an offer sheet.