Hi, Subscriber

Bruins’ 4th-Round Pick Shining at Quinnipiac

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Elliott Groenewold poses for a portrait after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 110th overall pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Some NHL draft picks bloom later than others.

One former Boston Bruins fourth-round pick is finally finding his way in a big way so far this hockey season at the NCAA level for Quinnipiac University.

That player: Elliott Groenewold.

The Bruins took Groenewold with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He had just completed a season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Since then, Groenewold has entered into his third season with Quinnipiac. He had 12 points in year one and 20 points in his sophomore season.

The right-shot defenseman has started this season on a better pace than that, and it should have the Bruins’ attention.

Elliott Groenewold Update

Groenewold was given a shoutout by Daily Faceoff prospect writer Steven Ellis, who evidently has been paying close attention to the beginning of the college hockey season.

The stats look good for Groenewold so far with five assists through five games, and his play has matched that fast start.

“Having someone like Ethan Wyttenbach to pass the puck to doesn’t hurt,” Ellis writes. “But Groenewold is off to a hot start, with a pair of multi-assist efforts kicking off his season. He’s averaging more than 20 minutes a night while being Quinnipiac’s primary offensive force from the blueline. He has never been known for putting points on the board, but he did show some promise with a seven-goal, 20-point sophomore campaign a year ago.”

Whether or not Groenewold’s offense arrives could be the key to what his NHL upside looks like.

Elliott Groenewold’s NHL Future

The Bruins won’t rush Groenewold to the NHL. They’ll want to see him show this improvement all the way through this season, and then they can assess whether he needs another college campaign before a chance in the AHL or NHL.

But so far this season, Boston has to be encouraged.

“A fourth-round pick in 2024, Groenewold is praised more for his defensive game and willingness to land a massive hit with his pure muscle,” Ellis writes. “Groenewold’s added offensive confidence has to make the Bruins feel good right now, though. We’ll see how long this hot streak lasts.”

Players taken in the fourth round don’t often turn into stars, but the key to having strong depth can often be making those mid-round picks turn into players you trust on the ice. Groenewold is at least moving in the right direction on that potential path down the road for the Bruins.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Bruins’ 4th-Round Pick Shining at Quinnipiac

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x