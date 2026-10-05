Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman News Ahead of Matchup vs. Senators

One of the games slated for tonight’s NHL schedule is the Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators. Both teams will look to continue building momentum after their strong starts to the 2026-27 regular season.

A key reason why the Bruins have gotten off to a great start is the performance of goaltender Jeremy Swayman. He started in the Boston’s first two games, but did not start on Saturday as it was the second night of a back-to-back.

Boston Bruins Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Confirmed to Start Against the Ottawa Senators

It did not take very long for the Boston Bruins to confirm their starter for tonight’s home game against the Ottawa Senators. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the Bruins in tonight’s Atlantic Division matchup.

Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now reported the lineup changes for tonight’s game, including starting goaltender.

“Marco Sturm confirms that Brunet and Poitras will play tonight. Poitras will slide into the fourth line, but will not be killing penalties. Jeremy Swayman in goal,” Studley wrote on X.

Swayman will return to the crease after leading the Bruins to a 2-0 start to the season. He has recorded a 1.48 GAA and .947 save percentage.

Swayman started 54 games for Boston last season, finishing with a 2.73 GAA. His current numbers after two straight starts are a positive sign for the Bruins and its fanbase.

Some goaltenders take longer than others find their form during the season. However, Swayman appears to have found it early, which is crucial if the Bruins want to achieve success in a tough Atlantic Division.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, the Senators kicked off their season with a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a ‘Battle of Ontario’ matchup.

Bruins Line Combinations During Morning Skate Ahead of Matchup vs. Senators

The Bruins will also see some new faces in the lineup tonight against the Senators. Charlie McAvoy is still serving a suspension, while Matt Poitras and Frederic Brunet will slot into the lineup.

McAvoy received a six-game suspension for a slash on Zach Benson during the Bruins’ playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres. He will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Bruins play the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 13.

The Bruins will be on a west coast road trip during that period. As a result, McAvoy’s first home game of the season will be when Boston hosts the Nashville Predators on Oct. 22.

Sean Kuraly and Jonathan Aspirot will be healthy scratches tonight.

According to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley, the Bruins’ line combinations for tonight’s matchup against the Senators are as follows:

Peterka – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Mittelstadt – Zacha – Geekie

Hagens – Minten – Khusnutdinov

Jeannot – Poitras – Kastelic

H. Lindholm – Borgen

Zadorov – Clifton

Brunet – Lohrei

Swayman