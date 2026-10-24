Bruins’ Star Defenseman Makes History After 6-Game Suspension

The Boston Bruins have received an emphatic reminder of what Charlie McAvoy brings to their blue line.

After missing the first six games of the season due to an NHL suspension, McAvoy is back flashing his offensive abilities en route to his opponent’s demise.

The 28-year-old defenseman snagged a career-high four assists in Boston’s 6-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Additionally, McAvoy now has six points (one goal, five assists) in five games since completing his punishment. And his fantastic return comes as Boston has collected points in seven consecutive games, improving to 8-2-1.

McAvoy Makes History in Bruins’ Dominant Victory

McAvoy was instrumental in Boston’s six-goal outburst against Nashville.

His first assist came on Casey Mittelstadt’s opening goal just 3:49 into the first period.

He then helped set up Elias Lindholm’s power-play goal before assisting on two goals from David Pastrnak.

According to The Associated Press, McAvoy became just the fourth defenseman in Bruins history to record at least 10 career games with three or more assists.

The others?

Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Brad Park.

That’s remarkable company for the veteran, who has established himself as arguably Boston’s most productive defenseman in recent years.

McAvoy also finished with a plus-3 rating against Nashville, underscoring his contributions past the scoresheet.

Afterward, he harped on the Bruins’ collective preparation and not his individual performance.

“We started on time and we just played a really great team game,” McAvoy said, per NHL.com’s Joe McDonald.

Boston also received 28 saves from Michael DiPietro, who earned his first career NHL shutout.

Meanwhile, Pastrnak finished with two goals and two assists, matching McAvoy’s four-point performance.

The Bruins have gone 6-0-1 over their last seven games, and the return of their star defenseman has given a dangerous lineup more firepower.

McAvoy’s Bruins Return Follows NHL Suspension

McAvoy’s strong start is good to see because of how his previous season ended.

The NHL suspended him for six games after he slashed Zach Benson during Game 6 of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres on May 1.

The infraction resulted in a major penalty and game misconduct. With Boston eliminated from the postseason, McAvoy was forced to serve his punishment at the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign.

He admitted his mistake before the season and expressed determination to learn from the incident.

“I lost my wits to a certain degree, and I have regrets about that,” McAvoy said in September, via BostonBruins.com.

Head coach Marco Sturm was eager to get his top defenseman back.

Before McAvoy’s Oct. 13 season debut, Sturm explained how much the 28-year-old meant to Boston’s lineup.

“We know we are better with him,” Sturm said, according to the Bruins’ official website.

That viewpoint looks increasingly accurate.

McAvoy produced career highs of 11 goals, 50 assists and 61 points in 69 games last season.

His latest performance points to him approaching that offensive production again, despite the delayed start.

The Bruins will attempt to extend their seven-game point streak Saturday, Oct. 24, when they host the San Jose Sharks.

Assuming McAvoy continues to find his rhythm, Boston has solid reason to feel confident about its early-season momentum.