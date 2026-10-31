Bruins’ David Pastrnak Passes Legendary Ex-Teammate in Win Over Chicago

The Boston Bruins witnessed captain David Pastrnak reach another historic milestone Saturday, Oct. 31, and the superstar forward made sure to recognize the person who helped him achieve it.

Pastrnak delivered an emotional tribute to former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron after surpassing the franchise legend for third place on Boston’s all-time goals list.

The 30-year-old scored his 428th career regular-season goal during the first period of the Bruins’ thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

However, Pastrnak appeared more interested in acknowledging Bergeron’s influence than celebrating his individual accomplishment.

Speaking with reporters following the victory, the Czech winger credited his former teammate for playing an instrumental role in his progression into one of the NHL’s premier offensive talents.

David Pastrnak Credits Patrice Bergeron After Bruins Milestone

Pastrnak expressed considerable gratitude when asked about overtaking Bergeron, who finished his 19-year NHL career with 427 goals.

The Bruins captain underscored that the achievement mattered because of the friendship and mentorship he experienced while playing alongside Bergeron.

“Obviously I’m honored, and blessed he’s my friend. Very humbled by it,” Pastrnak said, via WEEI on Saturday, Oct. 31. “At the same time, he’s the reason I pass him too. He’s a big part. So I’m blessed that I got to know him and learn from him.”

The remarks highlighted the respect Pastrnak continues to hold for Bergeron, who retired following the 2022-23 season.

Bergeron spent his entire NHL career with Boston, accumulating 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points across 1,294 regular-season appearances.

The six-time Selke Trophy winner also helped the organization capture the Stanley Cup in 2011, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished two-way forwards in league history.

Pastrnak spent nine seasons as Bergeron’s teammate, entering the league in 2014 and gradually developing into Boston’s most prolific offensive weapon.

And the relationship has come full circle, with Pastrnak officially becoming the Bruins’ 28th captain on Sept. 27.

Bergeron is scheduled to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of its 2026 class on Nov. 9, adding another prestigious accomplishment to his decorated career.

Pastrnak Moves Closer to Bruins’ All-Time Goals Record

Pastrnak’s historic goal arrived at 13:05 of the opening period against Chicago.

After receiving a backhand stretch pass from Pavel Zacha, the Bruins superstar broke toward the net and lifted a shot over Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

The goal tied the contest at 1-1 while giving Pastrnak sole possession of third place on Boston’s all-time scoring list.

According to NHL.com’s official game recap, the winger now trails only Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito for the franchise record.

Bucyk remains Boston’s all-time leader with 545 goals, while Esposito ranks second with 459.

Consequently, Pastrnak needs another 31 goals to match Esposito’s total and 32 to overtake him for second place.

The accomplishment is particularly impressive considering Pastrnak reached 428 goals in just 848 regular-season appearances, compared with Bergeron’s 1,294 career games.

Pastrnak’s milestone also contributed to a dramatic victory for Boston.

The Bruins trailed Chicago 4-2 during the third period before Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie scored to force overtime. Elias Lindholm eventually secured the victory at 2:32 of the extra period.

Boston improved to 10-4-1 with the win, while Pastrnak increased his season total to eight goals.

The Bruins will look to carry that momentum into their next matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Nov. 2, at TD Garden.