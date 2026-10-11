Bruins Face a Surprising Decision With Charlie McAvoy Returning

The Boston Bruins are set to get Charlie McAvoy back this week, and the return does not come without a conundrum for head coach Marco Sturm.

McAvoy is set to return on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks following his six-game ban stemming back to last postseason. During McAvoy’s absence, Boston went 4-2-0, including a convincing 5-1 shellacking of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

That is an impressive stretch considering what McAvoy brings to the lineup. He is Boston’s top defenseman, a major offensive piece and one of the team’s cornerstones.

Still, the six-game absence revealed something warranting a closer look. Mason Lohrei and Frederic Brunet have had opportunities to contribute, while the defensive group has found ways to keep the team competitive.

Boston is not somehow better without McAvoy. It’s just that they’ve played surprisingly well without him. And that situation raises concerns not fixing something that ain’t broke.

Bruins Must Find a Defenseman to Sit

McAvoy’s return is a most welcome one. The Bruins need their best defenseman back, especially as the season wears on.

The problem is figuring out who sits.

Boston entered the season carrying eight defensemen, with Jonathan Aspirot spending a bulk of the time sitting. With McAvoy returning, another defenseman will have to join him in the press box unless the Bruins make a roster move. Sturm acknowledged that it is a difficult decision, especially with several players waiting for opportunities.

The challenge is that sitting someone is not simply a one-game decision. Whoever loses his spot could have to wait for an injury or another lineup change before getting another chance.

Lohrei, for instance, has given Boston reason to be encouraged. He recorded four points during McAvoy’s six-game absence while averaging nearly 20 minutes per game. Brunet has also had an opportunity to show what he can do at the NHL level.

Sturm must balance those performances against the need to restore McAvoy to his usual role. The Bruins could keep all eight defensemen on the roster, but that would not eliminate the difficult question of who sits.

Boston Could Consider an 11-Forward, Seven-Defenseman Setup

McAvoy’s return should help Boston address several defensive and offensive issues. His ability to move the puck, contribute on the power play and handle difficult matchups gives the Bruins some much-needed punch from the back end.

But if the team is playing well enough without him, does Sturm really need to shake things up?

The answer is that Boston needs McAvoy, but it does not necessarily need to drop the guys that have been doing the job. The point here is to ease McAvoy back into the lineup without fixing something that isn’t broken.

One possible alternative is an 11-forward, seven-defenseman setup. That would allow Boston to dress seven defensemen, giving Sturm more flexibility with McAvoy back while limiting the need to permanently remove a defenseman from the rotation.

There are drawbacks to this idea, nonetheless. Dropping one forward spot would cause the Bruins to essentially rely on three lines instead of four. But then again, such a move would come at the expense of the fourth line.

That’s a more manageable alternative than gaining another effective blueliner.

Still, it is worth considering if the coaching staff believes the defensive depth is a strength. Ultimately, McAvoy’s return should make the Bruins better. The trick is making that improvement without unnecessarily disrupting a group that has earned some confidence.