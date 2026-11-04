Bruins Have a Real Decision to Make on James Hagens

Boston Bruins fans have to be pretty happy with what they’re seeing from James Hagens. The 19-year-old is only 16 games into his first full NHL season, and he’s already making a pretty good impression.

Six goals and six assists is a nice start for any rookie. To boot, Hagens is finding ways to help Boston without needing to be one of the team’s big-minute players. He’s doing his work on the third line, getting some power-play time and looking more comfortable with every game.

And that’s what makes him interesting. He’s showing he’s a useful piece who could be given more responsibility, and a potential trade asset that could help land a bigger fish.

Hagens Is Showcasing Himself

When a team drafts a player seventh overall, fans don’t usually want to see him spending too much time on the third line. They want to see what he can do with the better players and more ice time.

Hagens has the offensive ability, and his recent numbers suggest there’s plenty more to come. He’s scored four goals and added two assists in his last seven games. He’s also finding ways to get himself into scoring areas, where he’s showing a pretty good touch around the net.

At the same time, the Bruins have no reason to rush things.

Playing on the third line gives Hagens a chance to learn the NHL game without having every shift become an audition. He’s getting opportunities, including some power-play work, but he isn’t being asked to carry the offence.

That’s probably not a bad arrangement for a 19-year-old.

He’s getting comfortable, learning what works and, just as importantly, figuring out how to contribute when he isn’t the player carrying the puck or setting up the scoring chance.

He’s Doing Some of the Little Things, Too

Here’s another thing Bruins fans should appreciate. Hagens has blocked 19 shots in his first 16 games.

Nobody is suggesting the Bruins drafted him to become a shot-blocking specialist. They drafted him because he can score. Still, it’s nice to see a young offensive player willing to get involved in the less glamorous parts of the game.

He’s also had some rookie moments. His giveaway against Ottawa that led to a goal reminded everyone he’s still learning. He’s 19, and the NHL is a different animal from college hockey.

What matters is how a young player responds. Hagens hasn’t disappeared or become hesitant. He’s kept attacking, finding opportunities, and putting points on the board.

The Bruins have a winning team, and Hagens is contributing without needing special treatment. That’s a pretty good combination.

How Long Will the Bruins Keep Him Where He Is?

Will Hagens eventually move up the lineup? Will he be the kind of player that attracts real trade interest? Bruins fans would love to see what he could do with more ice time. Another team might want to see his ceiling with a bigger role.

If he keeps playing this way, Marco Sturm may eventually have to make a decision with ice time. Don Sweeney may have to make a decision on Hagen’s future. And it will be a pretty nice problem for Boston to have.