Bruins’ Playmaker Reacts to His NHL-Best Points Tally Among Rookies

The Boston Bruins have one of the NHL’s most productive rookies, but James Hagens apparently wasn’t aware of just how grand his start has been.

Hagens revealed Monday, Nov. 2, that he didn’t realize he was leading NHL rookies in goals and points while sharing the lead in assists.

The admission touched down after the former Boston College standout scored his sixth goal of the season during the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.

Hagens has accumulated six goals and six assists for 12 points through 16 games, putting him ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna, who has 11 points.

Despite the gaudy individual numbers, Hagens made it clear that his priorities are elsewhere.

James Hagens Reacts to Leading NHL Rookies in Scoring

During his postgame media availability, Hagens was asked whether he knew that he ranked atop the NHL’s rookie scoring categories.

NESN’s Bridgette Proulx shared the exchange on X.

“I did not. Honestly it’s been really fun just being here, being a part of this. That stuff doesn’t matter when we win. You heard the building tonight, it was one of the best feelings in the world.”

Hagens had another good night, opening the scoring against Vegas at the 7:23 mark of the first period.

Elias Lindholm found Hagens moving toward the net, and the rookie beat Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart to give Boston an early 1-0 advantage.

The goal was his sixth of the campaign, breaking a tie with McKenna for the NHL rookie lead. His 12 points also moved him one ahead of Toronto’s highly regarded prospect.

Hagens and McKenna waltzed into Monday tied with five goals, six assists and 11 points apiece, via StatMuse’s NHL rookie scoring leaderboard.

Hagens has also been remarkably consistent in recent weeks, recording four goals over his last seven appearances.

His most recent contribution helped Boston snag its sixth consecutive home victory, bettering the club’s record to 11-4-1.

Bruins Rookie James Hagens Continues Majestic NHL Start

Hagens’ early action is exceptional news for a Bruins organization aiming to display its next generation of offensive talent.

Boston selected the forward with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after he emerged as one of the country’s most promising prospects.

He returned to Boston College for the 2025-26 campaign, notching 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 34 games.

The Bruins signed Hagens to a three-year entry-level contract in April 2026, allowing him to make his NHL debut before the end of last season.

He appeared in two regular-season contests and three playoff games before earning a full-time roster spot entering the 2026-27 campaign.

The transition has gone smoothly, with Hagens demonstrating his swift maturation.

Boston surrendered a 2-0 lead after goals from Mark Stone and Trevor Connelly brought Vegas level. However, David Pastrnak scored the decisive shootout goal. And Jeremy Swayman stopped all three attempts he faced.

The result gave the Bruins their second straight victory and their ninth win over the last 12 games.

Hagens, who turned 20 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will likely arise in the early discussion for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie.