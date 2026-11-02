Bruins Quietly Make Jeremy Swayman Decision Before Golden Knights Game

The Boston Bruins probably should not have needed overtime to get past the team with the second-worst record in the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks, on Saturday.

But the Bruins managed to erase multiple Chicago leads and tie the game at four apiece on a Morgan Geekie goal with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation before Elias Lindholm won it in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Backup goalie Michael “Dipper” DiPietro allowed four to get past him while stopping 37 Chicago shots in an overall strong performance. But before Boston takes on the team with the sixth-best record in the league, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Monday, the Bruins quietly made an announcement about their goaltending situation.

Jeremy Swayman is slated to start in goal for the Boston Bruins tonight, the team announced, when they host VGK at TD Garden. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, and Swayman returns to the crease after sitting out Saturday’s overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will be aired nationally on the NHL Network.

Boston enters at 10-4-1 and atop the Atlantic Division with 21 points, but consecutive road losses to Carolina and St. Louis snapped an eight-game point streak. The Bruins steadied themselves with the 5-4 overtime home win over Chicago on Oct. 31.

Swayman Searches for Answers After St. Louis Debacle

Swayman stopped 14 of 18 shots in a 4-1 loss at Enterprise Center on Oct. 29, a .778 save percentage. Boston outshot the St. Louis Blues 31-18 but scored once, as Blues goalie Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

James Hagens gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period. Jimmy Snuggerud tied it with a power-play one-timer at 15:43, and Broberg and Thomas scored in the second before Jake Neighbours added a power-play goal in the third.

“Even the games we won lately, we were just making sloppy mistakes, and it finally caught up to us a little bit on this road trip. But besides that, the effort today, especially the first 40 minutes, was pretty bad. That for me was the most disappointing thing,” Boston head coach Marco Sturm said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Sturm called the slot coverage “on us” and labeled the performance unacceptable.

“You just can’t play that way. Maybe we needed it. Hopefully it’s going to be a little bit of a wake-up call for us. Just got to move on,” Sturm said, according to Boston Hockey Now.

Sturm also pointed to special teams, as St. Louis scored two power-play goals.

Swayman’s Record Against Vegas Golden Knights

Swayman is 7-3-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage through 11 starts, including one shutout so far this season. His recent results vary. Swayman posted a .933 save percentage in a 2-1 loss at Carolina before the four-goal night in St. Louis, and he is 2-2-1 in his last five starts.

Swayman is 2-4-2 in eight career games against Vegas, with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He has made 223 saves on 253 shots and has not recorded a shutout against the Golden Knights. He allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 2025-26 road loss, a .838 save percentage.

Vegas arrives at 9-5-1. A Bruins win would extend the momentum from the Chicago game, protect Boston’s Atlantic lead and improve Swayman’s record against Vegas.