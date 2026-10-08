Bruins Risk James Hagens Trade in NHL Insider Take

The Boston Bruins likely felt quite lucky when James Hagens fell to them in the 2025 NHL Draft. A player once viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick didn’t even go in the top-five.

Maybe that was telling, but maybe it was also good fortune for the Bruins, who landed one of their forwards of the future.

So far, Hagens has shown himself to have a lot of the potential that Boston would’ve hoped.

Even so, Hagens’ name recently appeared in a trade concept put forth by an NHL insider. It would improve the Bruins defensively, but it would also cut ties with Hagens quite early in his career.

So the question really becomes: Would the Bruins trade Hagens?

At least one writer thinks it’s possible.

James Hagens Trade Idea

Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon included Hagens’ name in a new article on Thursday as one of the players who would make sense to trade to the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson isn’t content with Detroit and wants a new contract, but he’s also a talented young defenseman, the kind of player Boston could probably use.

At first glance, Hagens feels like a bold price to pay.