Bruins Could Solve Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson Problem

It’s not immediately clear what teams the Detroit Red Wings may or may not want to trade Simon Edvinsson to, but the Boston Bruins may not be the answer.
Still, at some point it’s going to become more about a solution for the Red Wings and less about the destination. And the Bruins certainly could be the problem solvers here.
There are a lot of teams likely interested in the 6-foot-6 defenseman who is just 23 years old and is certainly living up to his pedigree as a former first-round pick.
Things just aren’t going well for Edvinsson in Detroit, and it seems like he may be on his way out of town sooner rather than later.
Of course, the Red Wings have plenty of problems to clean up when you consider Dylan Larkin is still in Detroit, too — and playing, even without his captaincy anymore.
But on the Edvinsson front, the Bruins could probably play a part.
Simon Edvinsson to Bruins?
Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz named the Bruins as one of five possible landing spots for Edvinsson as part of a new article on Wednesday.
“Trading Edvinsson within the division would be a nightmare PR move for a franchise already dealing with its share of them, but the Bruins are definitely a team that would need a player like Edvinsson,” Gretz writes.
The Bruins simply need to be better defensively if they want to raise their overall ceiling as a team.
“Even though the Bruins were a playoff team a year ago, there was not much to like about their overall defensive structure,” Gretz writes. “And there has not been much to like about it for the past few years. In 2025-26 alone, the Bruins allowed 2.93 expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, the third-worst mark in the NHL, ahead of only the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. That is not the type of company you want to be keeping. It was not much better in 2024-25. The only reason the Bruins were able to contend and make the playoffs a year ago was that starting goalie Jeremy Swayman put together an elite year and carried the team on his back.”
Edvinsson, who is a left-shot defenseman, sure would look nice paired with Charlie McAvoy.
What a Deal Would Look Like
If the Red Wings were seeking draft picks, the Bruins could really come through there.
“Boston has four first-round picks over the next three years, including two in the 2027 NHL Draft class,” Gretz writes.
The Bruins still have a Maple Leafs first-rounder that didn’t convey last year once it finished in the top-five selections.
It’d be a tougher sell if Boston was asked to deal players, but if they came from a deeper forward group to improve a weaker defense, there’d be a case to be made, too.
Bruins Could Solve Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson Problem