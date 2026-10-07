Bruins Could Solve Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson Problem

It’s not immediately clear what teams the Detroit Red Wings may or may not want to trade Simon Edvinsson to, but the Boston Bruins may not be the answer.

Still, at some point it’s going to become more about a solution for the Red Wings and less about the destination. And the Bruins certainly could be the problem solvers here.

There are a lot of teams likely interested in the 6-foot-6 defenseman who is just 23 years old and is certainly living up to his pedigree as a former first-round pick.

Things just aren’t going well for Edvinsson in Detroit, and it seems like he may be on his way out of town sooner rather than later.

Of course, the Red Wings have plenty of problems to clean up when you consider Dylan Larkin is still in Detroit, too — and playing, even without his captaincy anymore.

But on the Edvinsson front, the Bruins could probably play a part.

Simon Edvinsson to Bruins?

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz named the Bruins as one of five possible landing spots for Edvinsson as part of a new article on Wednesday.