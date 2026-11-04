Bruins Among Teams Talking To Red Wings About Blockbuster Trade

Reports say the Boston Bruins aren’t among the six to eight teams on Dylan Larkin’s list. That said, they want to be, and general manager Don Sweeney is kicking tires.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the Bruins have called the Detroit Red Wings about a Larkin trade. Unfortunately, of the ten teams Larkin’s camp has given permission to trade him to, Boston is not among them.

Whether that changes remains to be seen. For now, it doesn’t sound like the Bruins are in the mix, and perhaps they never will be.

The Bruins Are Interested In Adding Larkin

“Here’s what I’d say the situation is at right now,” LeBrun starts. “It’s a bit of a game of poker, in that the Red Wings have told Larkin’s camp, ‘Listen, we feel like we’ve exhausted every option here with these 10 teams on his list, and we’re just not there with a trade that makes sense for us.’ But the Red Wings would like to go deeper in talks with six to eight other teams outside his list where the Red Wings believe there is more fertile ground to find the kind of package they need.”

He adds, “And yes, those six to eight teams not on the list include the likes of Montreal and Boston and LA, and Buffalo, as we’ve talked about.”

Larkin’s representatives have responded with a big, fairly blunt, no.

“Larkin’s camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, has told the Red Wings again, I’m told over the last few days, ‘No. We gave you 10 teams, which was more than the three teams we gave you in the beginning. You can work with those ten teams!”

Essentially, Larkin is sticking to his guns and has no intention of changing his mind.

Bruins Also Interested in Simon Edvinsson

Reports also say the Bruins have expressed interest in defenseman Simon Edvinsson. It wasn’t clear whether there’s an appetite for a blockbuster deal that would include both players or whether the Bruins are looking at one or the other. If they pursue both, the Bruins would be looking at a massive trade, sending several pieces back to Detroit. They’d also be in line to commit another $18 million or so to their salary cap.

There doesn’t seem to be an issue with Edvinsson and the Bruins, but the Red Wings want a different trade package.

Darren Dreger said Boston would love to make a deal for Edvinsson; even more so than for Larkin. The Bruins would need to sign Edvinsson to a contract extension before December 1 for him to play, and if Detroit doesn’t sign or trade the blueliner by then, there’s no reason to acquire him.

It was noted that there is some frustration from both the Larkin and Edvinsson camp that the Red Wings are dragging their feet on trades. They have offers for both players, but they aren’t the offers they want. Detroit wants a near-perfect return, and the teams that have been approved aren’t offering it.