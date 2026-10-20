Bruins’ Former $78.8 Million Star Faces Boston Reunion in Dallas Contract Year

The Boston Bruins reunite with a player from the 2011 Stanley Cup playoff run when they close out their four-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Former Bruins No. 2 overall pick Tyler Seguin is back on the ice following another major injury, and his upcoming reunion with Boston is important on the road to securing his future.

The 34-year-old is coming into the final season of his eight-year, $78.8 million contract with Dallas, leaving questions about what comes next for the former Stanley Cup champion.

Seguin has two goals and four points through eight games this season as he works his way back from a torn ACL. He’s projected to play alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz against Boston.

The matchup comes as the Bruins ride a five-game winning streak, improving to 7-2-0 heading into Tuesday’s contest at American Airlines Center.

Seguin Makes Comeback After Consecutive Major Injuries

Seguin’s return represents a notable occurrence for Dallas after injuries derailed much of his previous two seasons.

The veteran forward appeared in just 20 games during the 2024-25 campaign following hip surgery. He then played 27 games last season before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during a December 2 matchup against the New York Rangers.

The injury required surgery and ultimately ended his season.

Seguin returned for the start of the 2026-27 campaign and finally broke through against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10, scoring with 30 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

It marked his first goal since November 15, 2025.

“It felt great,” Seguin told NHL.com afterward. “Every day, just trying to get better.”

Seguin followed that performance with a goal and an assist against the Colorado Avalanche on October 13.

The former Boston standout has another opportunity to continue building momentum Tuesday against the franchise that selected him second overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Seguin helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 before being traded to Dallas in July 2013 as part of a seven-player deal that brought Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith, Matt Fraser and Joe Morrow to Boston.

He has enjoyed considerable success against his former team since the transaction.

According to Dallas’ official game preview, Seguin has recorded eight goals and 18 points in 22 career games against the Bruins.

He also enters Tuesday with five points in his previous two appearances against Boston.

Seguin’s $78.8 Million Contract Creates Uncertainty Beyond Bruins Reunion

Seguin’s comeback arrives at an important juncture in his lengthy NHL career.

The veteran forward is playing out the final season of the eight-year, $78.8 million contract he signed with Dallas in September 2018.

His $9.85 million annual salary cap hit is scheduled to expire after the 2026-27 campaign, when Seguin can become an unrestricted free agent.

He will also turn 35 in January, making his ability to remain healthy and productive particularly important as Dallas evaluates its future roster.

Seguin acknowledged the approaching contract expiration during a September interview with the Stars’ official website.

“It’s my last year on my contract,” Seguin said, according to DallasStars.com.

That doesn’t necessarily mean his tenure in Dallas is approaching its conclusion.

Stars general manager Jim Nill has praised Seguin’s development into a more complete player, particularly before his latest injury.

“He might have been playing the best hockey I’ve seen since I’ve been in Dallas,” Nill said, according to a July 30 profile published by the organization.

Seguin produced seven goals and 17 points in 27 games last season before suffering the knee injury. His production across the previous two injury-shortened campaigns amounted to 38 points in 47 appearances.

Those numbers suggest the former Bruins forward still has something to offer when healthy.

Whether Dallas ultimately retains him past this season isn’t resolved yet, with no publicly announced extension in place.

As of now, Seguin’s attention turns toward another meeting with Boston.