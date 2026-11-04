Bruins Trade Pitch Scores Dylan Larkin For 3-Player Haul That Actually Makes Sense

The Boston Bruins are hot after Dylan Larkin. With rumors swirling around the Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and the Detroit Red Wings, a new trade pitch has emerged that actually makes sense for both clubs.

On PuckPedia, one user proposed a trade between the Bruins and Red Wings that was voted the most balanced deal between the two clubs.

This trade proposal has the Bruins land Larkin in a three-player package. That package includes Pavel Zacha (who is in the final year of his $19 million contract), Henri Jokiharju, and Dans Locmelis.

Also included in the proposal are the Bruins’ 2027 1st-round draft pick and the New York Rangers 2028 fourth-round draft selection.

This proposal would increase the Bruins’ cap by $2.175 million but remain under the salary cap.

The Latest Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors

There are several new Larkin rumors that point to the Bruins emerging as a frontrunner for the center’s services.

One user wrote about one rumor on Tuesday:

“Dylan Larkin may be a #NHLBruins as soon as tomorrow. Take with a grain of salt but was just told this by someone I trust,” the user wrote on November 3rd.

In addition to this, NHL insider Jimmy Murphy wrote about the Canadiens and Bruins emerging as favorites to land the center and what the negotiations may have included.

“The Montreal Canadiens’ and their fans’ interest in Larkin has already been well established but multiple NHL sources have confirmed to Sick Media on Tuesday night that yes, the Boston Bruins have once again, let it be known that they would love to acquire the disgruntled former Red Wings captain,” Murphy wrote.

“I know the Bruins have been on the Peripheral when it comes to Larkin but now they’re pushing harder,” Murphy continues. “The problem with the Bruins and the Wings is the Wings want James Hagens and the Bruins aren’t doing that. I’ve heard Mason Lohrei too but I gotta think with the start that kid has had and where their team is, not sure that’s happening either.”

The above trade proposal gives the Red Wings a center who can fill Larkin’s two-way shoes, plus a defender who can bolster their blueline while they sort out the Simon Edvinsson situation.

The One Problem With This Dylan Larkin Trade Proposal

Of course, the elephant in the room is that both the Canadiens and Bruins are not currently on Larkin’s list of teams he would accept a trade too.

However, given how both teams are performing right now, wouldn’t it be wise of Larkin to add those teams?

The Bruins have been a delightful surprise this season and the Canadiens are emerging as a top Eastern Conference club.

One way or another, something is sure to resolve in the coming weeks and months leading up to the trade deadline. However, this trade proposal could move the needle enough to get a deal done today.