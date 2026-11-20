The Toronto Maple Leafs have made plenty of changes over the past several months. They changed general managers, replaced their head coach, brought in new players and tried to address several weaknesses that contributed to last season’s disappointing finish.

None of it has made much of a difference.

Toronto’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday extended its winless streak to eight games. The Maple Leafs had a three-goal lead early in the second period and still found a way to lose. They are now 8-13-3, sitting last in the Atlantic Division and looking increasingly disconnected from the playoff picture.

Fans and pundits could spend the entire day listing all the reasons why the team has struggled so badly. And whether they are valid or not, the bottom line is that the results just haven’t been there.

The problem is that none of the explanations fans and pundits have come up with offers an easy solution.

The Maple Leafs have already tried changing everything but the kitchen sink. That’s why it seems that the team is pretty much out of options at this juncture.

Maple Leafs Have More Problems Than Their Injuries Can Explain

Any discussion into the Leafs’ problems has to include the injuries the team has sustained this season.

Kirill Marchenko has been out since late October, while Morgan Rielly recently missed time with a lower-body injury. Losing a top-six forward and an important defenseman would hurt almost any team.

Marchenko’s absence has been particularly noticeable. Toronto was 7-4-2 with him in the lineup and has struggled badly without him. Getting him back should help, but it is difficult to believe one player’s return will suddenly resolve everything.

Auston Matthews is not the problem, either. He has continued to produce, scoring his team-leading 13th goal against Los Angeles and adding an assist. William Nylander also set up a goal in that game, ending a five-game pointless streak. And even if calls have gone out to trade Nylander, it seems that he at least made an effort on Thursday night.

The bigger concerns lie elsewhere.

The defense has looked increasingly vulnerable, and the age and injury history of several veteran players are becoming difficult to overlook. Chris Tanev has already required careful management of his workload, while Jake McCabe has been asked to handle a considerable defensive burden.

Morgan Rielly’s return has helped, but it does not suddenly make the Maple Leafs’ blue line elite.

Goaltending has been another major worry for the Maple Leafs.

Sergei Bobrovsky was brought in to provide stability, but his early struggles have added another problem for a team that cannot afford many more. Anthony Stolarz has offered some relief, yet Toronto can’t ride him for every game moving forward.

Then there is the coaching situation. Jim Hiller has not established a clear identity for this group, and the repeated defensive breakdowns are becoming difficult to dismiss as temporary mistakes.

In fact, the situation has gotten so bad that fans have been calling for Hiller’s dismissal. While John Chayka has publicly defended Hiller, there’s no real telling how much longer Chayka holds out.

John Chayka May Have Few Easy Moves Left to Make

Perhaps the most concerning part of Toronto’s situation is that the organization has already gone through a significant reset.

Brad Treliving is gone. Craig Berube is gone. Chayka brought in Hiller, added several new players and made changes intended to give the roster a different look. Yet the team is facing many of the same questions that followed it through last season.

Chayka has publicly backed Hiller, saying the organization has confidence in its head coach. That is understandable. Firing another coach this early would raise questions about the direction of the franchise, particularly after the decision to move on from Berube.

But backing Hiller does not make the problems disappear. The Maple Leafs need to start showing that the current group can respond to adversity, and Thursday’s collapse did little to inspire confidence.

Make no mistake. There is only so much that Chayka could accomplish with a trade. Unless Chayka can swap the entire Colorado Avalanche lineup for the entire Maple Leafs group, fans shouldn’t expect a substantial change with a major trade.

That is where things become difficult.

The Maple Leafs are not necessarily out of time, but they are running out of easy answers. Their latest losing streak has exposed too many weaknesses for the organization to keep treating this as a temporary rough patch.

At some point, Chayka will have to decide whether this roster can still keep it together or if a more painful decision, such as a rebuild, is on the table.