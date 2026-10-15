The Buffalo Sabres have been one of the frontrunners in the trade discussions for Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

It certainly makes sense when you consider how things are going for Buffalo in the early season — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis have struggled, and Alex Lyon is hurt.

The Sabres were pursuing Hellebuyck all summer, and it’s clear now that they were right to seek an upgrade.

Most likely, they’re keeping the phone lines open now, too. Hellebuyck still hasn’t been traded anywhere.

Maybe the Sabres offer wasn’t good enough for Winnipeg to consider it, but at some point, something has to give here. Hellebuyck has a no-trade clause and maybe a list of teams he’d accept a deal to, and in the meantime, he’s not playing.

Buffalo will likely be looming if a deal does actually come to fruition, but they won’t be alone. A new trade update on Hellebuyck lumps the Sabres in with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Sabres’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update Includes Hurricanes

Sportsnet’s Jeff Hamilton wrote about Hellebuyck’s status on Wednesday night, and the first two teams he mentions as potential suitors are the Sabres and Hurricanes.

“The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres have dominated the rumor mill,” Hamilton begins. It was Buffalo who first came close to a deal. “The Jets and Sabres, who are stocked with promising young players and prospects, were rumored to have a deal nearing completion during June’s NHL draft,” Hamilton writes. “But ask people around the Jets organization, and being ‘close’ is in the eye of the beholder.” The reality of the situation now is that both teams could simply use upgrades in goal. “It certainly doesn’t hurt Winnipeg’s leverage that both Carolina and Buffalo have underwhelmed in net so far this season,” Hamilton writes. “Starters Brandon Bussi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are posting a save percentage of .871 and .850, respectively — ranking 45th and 52nd among NHL goalies.” They’re far from the only teams who could get involved, though.

Other Destinations

Hamilton goes on to list six other teams: the Utah Mammoth, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Hellebuyck supposedly wants to go to a playoff contender that plays in the United States, which could narrow the list a little bit, but it’s still not clear how close a deal might be to getting done here.

“While teams waver on whether to add a game-changing, yet aging, goaltender, it’s important to understand the Jets dictate the asking price,” Hamilton writes. “Though the exact package remains fluid, Winnipeg has clear roster holes to fill.”

The Jets are 4-1-1, and Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson are playing well. They can hold out for a strong offer for Hellebuyck.

Will Buffalo be the team making it? Or any of these other suitors? It’s a storyline that will linger until it actually reaches a conclusion.