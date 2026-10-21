Sabres Learn Dylan Larkin Trade Fate

The Buffalo Sabres seem to be involved in a lot of trade rumors at the moment.

They’re centered around the goalie position. Is Connor Hellebuyck coming? Is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen going?

They’re the kind of reports that could determine the fate of a whole season depending on whether or not they come to pass.

They certainly aren’t the only team in the NHL heavily involved in the rumor mill at the moment, though. The Detroit Red Wings are right in the middle of things with Dylan Larkin.

Larkin is Detroit’s former captain, but he lost the ‘C’ when he requested a trade over the summer.

Now, he’s playing for the Red Wings even while his trade request is still active.

The entire NHL is waiting to see what happens with Larkin, who is said to want a team in the United States and who also seems to be seeking a contender.

Larkin has a no-trade clause, which means he can veto any outcome. With that in mind, he has essentially given the Red Wings a list of the teams he would accept a trade to.

The Sabres have been snubbed by that list.

Sabres Snubbed by Dylan Larkin

The Sabres aren’t on the reported list of 10 teams put together by Larkin.

He had begun with just three: the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild.

The list has since expanded with seven more, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday.

“As he awaits a trade, Larkin, 30, has told the Red Wings he’d be willing to move to at least seven additional teams, according to a source: the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth and Washington Capitals,” Wyshynski writes. “The list was first reported by the Detroit Free Press. Despite Montreal Canadiens fans having recently chanted ‘We Want Larkin!’ when the Red Wings visited Bell Centre, a source told ESPN that Larkin is not looking for a trade to a Canadian team.”

Sabres Reality Check

The truth of the matter is that Larkin isn’t the type of player the Sabres need at this point. They have a strong crop of young and talented forwards, and they’re trying to make space for all of them at the moment.

While Larkin would be a strong pickup, he’d also make things even more complicated.

Buffalo’s needs are more in the defensive zone and potentially in the crease, and so that’s where the Sabres’ trade rumors will center.

It might be bothersome that Larkin included most of the strong U.S. teams in his list but not the Sabres, but it’s probably just fine for Buffalo, which has other fish to fry.