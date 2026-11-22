The Carolina Hurricanes refuse to let minor speed bumps slow them down. They’re also breaking records in the process.

Carolina hit a speed bump against the Montreal Canadiens, Nikolaj Ehlers called them out, and they responded with 12 total goals in back-to-back games.

Carolina’s big win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with a high-octane second period was fun. But it may have been more fun watching them break an NHL record in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com shared Carolina’s latest NHL record:

“Finishing with a 41-27 advantage on the shot counter, the Canes outshot their opponent for the 23rd straight game, which fittingly passed the 1971-72 Rangers (22 GP) for the longest streak on record (since 1959-60).”

Carolina has played 24 games this season. They have more achievements than a few NHL franchises will enjoy in an entire year. An 18-3-3 record is already successful in a title-defense season.

But to remain more creative in the offensive zone than the other team, game after game? It will lead fans to wonder what Carolina will cook up next.

Hurricanes Continue Historic Start With Another Road Milestone

Outshooting an opponent in 23 straight games since the NHL started documenting shot-on-goal history wasn’t the only record Carolina set.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com shared:

“Carolina set a franchise record for fastest to 10 road wins in a season (10-2-1), besting the previous mark of 14 games in 2021-22.”

The Hurricanes have been such road warriors all season; only two other teams have won 10+ games in an opponent’s arena: the Minnesota Wild (11-3-3) and the Edmonton Oilers (10-2-1). Minnesota, however, has played most of its games on the road this season, and has seen its home ice just eight times.

Carolina handed Edmonton its second road loss in regulation on Saturday. The Oilers are facing the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night to get back on track.

Not only has Carolina played its best hockey on the road in franchise history. They are among the NHL’s best on the road.

Carolina Sets Single-Season Mark In Goals Scored

Walt Ruff also noted that:

“Carolina also recorded its 100th goal of the campaign, becoming the first NHL team to reach that benchmark this season.”

With 100 goals in 24 games, Carolina is scoring 4.17 goals per game. Their current 84-game pace is an eye-popping 350 goals. Now that the Hurricanes are a few games into the second quarter of their season, it’s much more believable that they can hit the 350-goal mark by season’s end.

It’s worth stressing that these milestones don’t get hit if the team isn’t deep and taking everything one game at a time. The Carolina Hurricanes are currently doing that and are showing zero signs of slowing down except for the occasional lean game.

Carolina now gets two days off before they gear up for yet another road showdown, this one against the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Wednesday. Tampa will pose a real challenge. But the way things have been going, Carolina has a good chance to outshoot, outscore, and beat the Lightning in Tampa.