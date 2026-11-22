A potential Erik Karlsson trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Carolina Hurricanes won’t happen for one very simple reason.

The bottom line is that the Canes don’t need Karlsson at this point in the franchise’s development.

The idea of Karlsson heading to the defending Stanley Cup champs is not a bad one. The Canes have been looking for major star power seemingly forever. However, the fact is that Carolina is not in a position to splurge on an impending UFA like Karlsson.

The ongoing chatter is that the Penguins want to maximize their return on their veteran pieces. And so, one has to think that Karlsson wouldn’t come cheap for the Hurricanes. If that’s the case, why would such a successful organization make a trade it doesn’t need, while surrendering crucial capital?

Unless the Penguins were willing to let Karlsson go for a considerably lower price than anticipated, making this trade just wouldn’t work for the Hurricanes. Carolina would have to see a clear need and possible upgrade to really consider an Erik Karlsson trade at this point.

While Carolina doesn’t need the 36-year-old, there are other considerations making this deal rather implausible.

Erik Karlsson Trade Faces a Major Roadblock

The biggest trade in this entire trade thesis is not so much the acquisition cost. Rather, the biggest roadblock facing both teams is Karlsson’s full no-trade clause.

On the surface, this obstacle shouldn’t get in the way. The Penguins blueliner would have to be nuts to pass up an opportunity to go from a languishing club to the best team in the Eastern Conference.

But let’s dig that a little deeper. The former Norris Trophy winner would not have a prominent role in Carolina. He would take on a secondary one, especially since he’s not really a stylistic fit for the Hurricanes.

And that may be the biggest issue of all with an Erik Karlsson trade. Since he wouldn’t exactly fit the mold of Rod Brind’Amour’s system, the veteran defenseman may actually struggle in Carolina.

That’s something that all sides involved have to keep in the back of their minds when looking into this idea.

There’s Also Karlsson’s Cap Hit

Even if Karlsson saw the opportunity to win a Cup in Carolina even in a diminished role, his cap hit would get in the way.

The Penguins would have to eat up about half of Karlsson’s current $10 million cap hit to make a trade work.

In reality, the veteran’s cap hit is $11.5 million. However, the San Jose Sharks are still on the hook for $1.5 million of that. So, the Penguins could retain $5 million for the remainder of this season in an Erik Karlsson trade.

The Hurricanes have about $10 million in current cap space. So, fitting in his entire cap hit wouldn’t be an issue. But knowing how cost-conscious Carolina is, they wouldn’t be willing to take on the entire thing.

Unless the Penguins were willing to take on a seeming toxic contract like Jesperi Kotkaniemi, there isn’t much hope for an Erik Karlsson trade without some major willingness on Pittsburgh’s part.