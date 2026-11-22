Despite not scoring in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers, forward Seth Jarvis received positive feedback.

Jarvis currently has two goals and seven assists for nine points in 12 games, but his recent scoring drought had raised concerns among some observers.

On the latest postgame edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold addressed Jarvis’ performance, explaining that although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he thought the 24-year-old winger played one of his best games of the season against the Oilers.

Gold believes it was a clear sign that Jarvis’ goals will start coming soon.

Here is what Gold had to say.

Adam Gold Sees Signs of a Seth Jarvis Breakout for Hurricanes

Gold said, “But we saw real signs that Jarvis, speaking of Seth Jarvis, is about to break through.”

“He didn’t record a point today, I believe, meaning he has two points in seven games. I’m pretty sure he didn’t have a point tonight. If he did, I apologize. But coming into today, he had two points in his last six games.”

“Overall, though, his numbers don’t look bad.”

“He had nine points in 11 games coming into tonight. So if he was held scoreless, that would have been nine points in 12 games. That’s not terrible, right?”

“But I think over the last week or so, he’s been less consistently dangerous.”

“Today, though, I thought he probably should have had two or three goals, and he got none. I know he feels snakebit, but those goals will come.”

“As long as he plays the way he did today, and I thought he was excellent, those goals will come for Seth Jarvis.”