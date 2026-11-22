The Carolina Hurricanes returned to winning ways with a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after suffering a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Carolina approached the game against Edmonton with more of a shooter’s mentality, something they failed to do against Montreal and which ultimately cost them.

In the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold shared his postgame analysis and named three players he believes were primarily responsible for Carolina’s victory: Sean Walker, Jordan Staal, and Jaccob Slavin.

Jaccob Slavin Tops Adam Gold’s List After Hurricanes Beat Oilers 7-4

Gold ranked Walker third, highlighting his fortunate goal from the red line that beat Devon Levi between the legs and helped shift the team’s momentum.

He also praised Walker’s physical play and overall performance, finishing with five shots on goal, five hits, and more than 20 minutes of ice time.

Staal came in second, with Gold highlighting his dominance in the faceoff circle, winning 11 of 16 draws, as well as his defensive work alongside Martinook and Jarvis to neutralize Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

As expected, Slavin topped Gold’s list.

He described the defenseman as the best player on the ice overall, even ranking him above McDavid.

Hurricanes Visit Rangers Next at Madison Square Garden

Looking ahead, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers on Sunday, November 22, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Hurricanes currently lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference with 37 points through 23 games, with a 17-3-3 record over that stretch.