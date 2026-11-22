The Carolina Hurricanes returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-4.

Before hosting Edmonton, Carolina suffered a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 19.

During the postgame edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold explained what he believes made the difference in Carolina’s win over Edmonton, pointing to something the Hurricanes failed to do against Montreal.

According to Gold, it all came down to adopting a shooter’s mentality.

Here are Gold’s words.

Gold: Hurricanes Had ‘Much More of a Shooter’s Mentality’ vs. Oilers

Gold said, “Carolina put seven goals on the board tonight. You can see how different it was from Thursday night (vs. Canadiens), when the Hurricanes were overpassing the puck. Today, they had much more of a shooter’s mentality. Much more.”

“And again, I know what the shot chart and the attempt numbers, like the Corsi for, look like. Carolina theoretically dominated the first period if you just looked at the analytics.”

“But I don’t believe they did. That’s where sometimes the analytics can lie. I thought Edmonton was better, not by a lot, but better. And they led 2-0.”

“If it had been a 1-0 first period, I would have been okay with it.”

Hurricanes Visit Rangers Next at Madison Square Garden

Looking ahead, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers on Sunday, November 22, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Hurricanes currently lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference with 37 points through 23 games, with a 17-3-3 record over that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 27 points through 22 games, carrying a 13-8-1 record.