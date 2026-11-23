The Carolina Hurricanes were a late addition to Dylan Larkin’s shortlist. But not making the trade worked out in Carolina’s best interest.

If something isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it. While Carolina (18-3-3) could have pulled off a blockbuster trade and fit Larkin rather easily into their lineup thanks to its flexible cap space, there was no point.

Carolina has been beyond epic so far in their 2026-27 title-defense season. On Sunday against the New York Rangers, they outshot an opponent for the 23rd straight game. That was good for an NHL record since the league started documenting shots on goal.

Opposing coaches of Stanley Cup-contending teams are flat-out admitting they have ground to make up on Carolina. Therefore, trading for the disgruntled 30-year-old made even less sense when the Hurricanes are already playing like a well-oiled machine.

Seeing Larkin go to Montreal most definitely means the Canadiens are arguably the number-one contender to spoil Carolina’s Eastern Conference title defense — let alone Stanley Cup defense.

Montreal upended Carolina last week, but keeping everything as-is for the moment gives the Hurricanes flexibility on multiple fronts.

Missing Out On Dylan Larkin Lets Hurricanes Retain Currency

This goes far beyond their $10.23 million in current cap space. Carolina also keeps its plethora of draft picks.

For a defending Stanley Cup champion, having so much draft currency and being able to save it is a godsend. Carolina has retained every one of their picks between 2027 and 2030, which is virtually unheard of for such a good hockey team. They also have two picks from the Dallas Stars.

For the time being, they also retain Alexander Nikishin, who is signed to a one-year deal. Then, there are prospects like Bradley Nadeau, Felix Unger-Sorum, Charles Alexis Legault, and Joel Nystrom.

While the cap space, draft picks, and prospects are just sitting there, saving them for later lets Carolina keep them for trade deadline season in a best-case scenario. A worst-case scenario? If a top player goes down with an injury and Carolina does need an addition, that currency gives them the means to an end.

In late November, that isn’t the case. Carolina would have only truly lost out on a Dylan Larkin trade if there was an urgent need for him. Right now, as arguably the best team in hockey, there isn’t.

Expect Heated Matchups Between Carolina And Montreal

The Larkin trade could fuel a potential rivalry between the Hurricanes and Canadiens, regardless. Carolina got the best of Montreal in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals. This season, the two teams met twice, and they split wins.

Carolina and Montreal will meet again on Jan. 26 in Quebec. All three matchups, come the end of the season, may ultimately dictate home-ice advantage in the playoffs if Carolina and Montreal wind up as the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.

One thing is for certain — Larkin made the Canadiens much, much deeper. And that puts them one step closer to matching the Hurricanes.

So, while Carolina never needed Larkin and the Canadiens could have used him, it doesn’t mean there won’t be potential fireworks. Should the two teams meet again in the playoffs? Those fireworks could further intensify.