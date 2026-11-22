The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday, November 21. Before the win over Edmonton, Carolina had suffered a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

During the postgame edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold made a disturbing claim about a Hurricanes player, calling out goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

According to Gold, Kochetkov’s performance is worth monitoring, as he believes the goaltender could have done more on multiple occasions in both the game against the Canadiens and the matchup against the Oilers.

Gold Calls Kochetkov’s Goals Against ‘Soft’ in Hurricanes’ Win Over Oilers

Gold said, “All right, let me get into one disturbing thing I saw today, and then we’re going to talk about a couple of things I think were brilliant.”

“The disturbing thing I saw today was a continuation of the two goals Pyotr Kochetkov gave up against the Montreal Canadiens.”

“That’s something worth monitoring.”

“Brandon Bussi will be in net tomorrow at Madison Square Garden, but it’s worth monitoring because I thought Kochetkov played a really good game against the Canadiens until he gave up those two goals on Thursday night.”

“The first goal was an elite shot by Lane Hutson. But Kochetkov was down. There was no need to go down in that situation. If you’re upright and tight to the post, there’s barely any net to shoot at.”

“There really isn’t a goal for Lane Hutson to shoot at, certainly not on his strong side. There’s just no room. But Kochetkov was down, and the elite shot beat him. It was going to take an elite shot to beat him, but he didn’t need to be down in that particular sequence.”

“Look, Kochetkov has been awesome, and he played a good game Thursday. Now let’s fast-forward to today.”

“The two goals in the first period. I know I said I thought Edmonton was the better team in the first, and I believe that’s true.”

“But I can still say I’m not sure either of those two goals should go in against a legitimately good NHL goalie unless you’re allowing a soft goal. And I thought both were soft.”