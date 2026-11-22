Carolina Hurricanes veteran Taylor Hall shared his reaction after being honored by his team for playing in 1,000 NHL games.

Hall recently hit the incredible milestone with the Hurricanes, and on Saturday, against his first team, the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina honored Hall and his family with an incredible pre-game ceremony before the Hurricanes downed the Oilers 7-4.

Taylor Hall Reacts to Hurricanes Honoring Him

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Gene Principe, Hall shared his reaction to the Hurricanes honoring him for 1,000 games against the Oilers, the team that picked him No. 1 overall in 2010.

“Yeah, it was cool. I mean, it’s always fun to play Edmonton. You know, I always want to win, and I always want to play well against those guys. And then the ceremony before the game, the Hurricanes did a great job with that. And then to have my wife and my kids up there, I mean, I’ll remember that for a long time,” Hall said.

The veteran said he spoke to teammate Jordan Martinook about the special milestone of reaching 1,000 games and how there aren’t many times in an NHL player’s career when everything is about them, but this was.

“Yeah, I mean, I talked to Martinook about this. There’s only so many days in your life that are like, kind of about you, so you kind of got to try and enjoy it a bit and take it in. There’s been a lot of people that have helped me along the way. Here in Carolina, I feel like I’ve found a good home. What we did last year was so special and very grateful that I was able to play my 1,000th game with them,” Hall said.

Taylor Hall Assesses NHL Career

Hall has certainly had his ups and downs during his NHL career, but at the end of the day, he’s a Stanley Cup champion and a Hart Trophy winner as the MVP, so he’s had an incredible career despite the setbacks.

“It’s been interesting. That’s the thing about sports, you never know what to expect. When you go first overall, you never expect to play on that many teams, but you do, and I’ve tried to make it a positive, and I’ve tried to grow as a person. I’ve got to experience a few different cities, different staffs, different players, diferent cultuues, so that’s part of the journey, and I’m glad where I’m at now,” Hall said.