The Hurricanes and Oilers may have shown fans a preview of the 2027 Stanley Cup Final. For Mike Babcock, it means Edmonton has work to do.

A monster second period propelled Carolina past Edmonton on Saturday. For Oilers coach Mike Babcock, it was a strong indicator that his team wasn’t on par with Carolina.

Via NHL.com’s Kurt Dusterberg, Babcock said:

“I thought we played a real good team today. They won more battles and races than we did. I thought our depth showed today; they had more depth than us and kept coming after us. Any time you play a real good team on a road trip, you have a chance to measure yourself, where you’re at. They showed us they are ahead of us.”

This was the second and final meeting for the two teams in 2026-27. Carolina lost to Edmonton in a shootout, 6-5, on Oct. 22. By aggregate, Babcock is right — Carolina has outscored Edmonton 12-10 in their two matchups. Taking away the extra goal in the shootout, Carolina holds a 12-9 advantage.

For the Oilers, the challenge will be to get on par with Carolina. But that won’t be easy, considering how deep the Hurricanes are and the fact that Edmonton has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the team.

Carolina Hurricanes Will Make Things Tough For Edmonton

If a team featuring the two best players in hockey loses by three goals to Carolina, it will be tough for them to match the Hurricanes’ pace. Following Edmonton’s loss to Carolina, McDavid has 57 points and 13 goals in 25 games. He remains on pace for 192 points this season and is the early-season favorite to win the Hart Trophy.

While McDavid leads the league in points and in assists (44), Draisaitl leads the NHL with 22 goals scored. He also has 24 assists and 46 points. Points-wise, Draisaitl is on pace for 148.

Edmonton also has a prime Norris Trophy contender in Evan Bouchard, who has 38 points and 12 goals. Bouchard leads the league with a plus/minus of 28.

Despite McDavid’s, Draisaitl’s, and Bouchard’s video-game-like numbers, early-season returns are showing that a deeper team beats a team front-loaded with stars. If these two teams meet in June, that could be the deciding factor in a potential Stanley Cup Final between Carolina and Edmonton.

Edmonton And Carolina Will Both Get Deeper As The Season Progresses

Even if the Hurricanes are the deepest team in hockey, they will still be buyers during trade season, which isn’t far away. Every team in the NHL has room to improve, and Carolina is no exception.

The Oilers may aggressively look to round out their team now that Babcock and Co. know where they stand when compared to what may be the NHL’s best team. After both meetings, Carolina has an edge that Edmonton must match.

In the coming months, look for both teams to make moves to put forth their best efforts when March rolls around. But on Saturday, Carolina left Edmonton without a choice, and Mike Babcock knows it. Until the Oilers show otherwise, Carolina has the clear advantage.