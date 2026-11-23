The Carolina Hurricanes continue to play at a very high level, most recently beating the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday, November 22.

Rod Brind’Amour’s team sits atop the Metropolitan Division, but despite its strong run of form, concerns and areas for improvement remain.

In the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold specifically addressed the team’s goaltending situation.

Gold began his analysis following Carolina’s 5-2 win at Madison Square Garden, comparing the recent performances of Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi.

ESPN’s Adam Gold Criticizes Hurricanes Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov

The host directly criticized Kochetkov’s recent performances against the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, pointing to avoidable mistakes.

“Pyotr Kochetkov was, to put it mildly, shaky… I thought both of those plays were avoidable.”

Meanwhile, he praised Bussi for keeping the Hurricanes in the game during the first period, when the Rangers outshot Carolina 16-14.

Gold’s main criticism of Kochetkov was that several of the goals he has conceded recently were entirely preventable, with the goaltender repeatedly caught out of position.

Hurricanes’ Brandon Bussi Earns Praise

On the other hand, Bussi earned praise mainly for preventing Carolina from falling behind in the opening period against New York, repeating what he had recently done against the New York Islanders.

“For the second time in three starts, Brandon Bussi was the reason Carolina won the game.” “Brandon Bussi was awesome, for me first star of the game. The way he played in the first period won the game for Carolina.”

The Hurricanes play next on Wednesday, November 25, against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.