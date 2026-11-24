William Carrier has been a surprise revelation for the Carolina Hurricanes through nearly two months of regular-season play.

Carrier has spent most of his career as a physical depth forward, known more for his hitting and overall fourth-line minutes. This season, he flipped the narrative to the point that he is on pace to completely shatter his career-high of 25 points set with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23.

Carrier played in 56 games that season, which limited his production. It did, however, display his potential, especially as a goal-scorer when he potted 16 of them.

This season, Carrier has 14 points in 24 games, putting him on an 84-game pace to land 49. Ironically, Carrier has scored just one goal. So, he is showing off his aptitude as a playmaker.

What’s more? It took Carrier just 24 games to set a career-high in single-season assists, with 13. Carrier’s previous career-high in helpers came in 2019-20 with Vegas, when he posted 12 in 71 contests.

William Carrier Thriving Alongside Hurricanes’ Best Players

Carrier has typically lined up alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov — Carolina’s two top goal-scorers. Aho and Svechnikov have 13 goals apiece. Carrier has provided an assist on nine of those 26 combined goals — five for Aho and four for Svechnikov.

Carrier’s ability to routinely help Aho and Svechnikov finish sequences is a big reason why he’s playing alongside them, even if his ice time has averaged closer to middle-six minutes, at 13:04. Still, just because Carrier is on the ice for fewer minutes, it doesn’t take away from his impact.

Carrier’s only goal this season came in Carolina’s Nov. 5 win over the New York Islanders. None other than Aho and Svechnikov landed the assists. Therefore, they too have pitched in for Carrier when he’s looking to land a finisher.

If there is a downside to Carrier’s game this season, it is that he has only a 2.7 shooting percentage. But Carrier has typically never been known for his scoring, with a career 8.5 shooting percentage. That 16-goal season with the Golden Knights was the only one in which he landed double-digit goals.

Carrier’s Success Is Part Of An Ongoing Trend With Carolina

Carolina is historically deep and producing near a historical pace. Their recent 23-game span outshooting opponents is the latest record the Hurricanes set.

But it goes further than that. Oilers coach Mike Babcock realized how far his team is behind Carolina after Edmonton gave up seven goals to the Hurricanes.

In some ways, it is no surprise that Carrier is playing the best hockey of his career. Given the chemistry he has with Aho and Svechnikov especially, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic that his successful run in a Carolina uniform will continue.

Carrier and the Hurricanes will take the ice one more time on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning before taking Thursday off. If Carrier and the Canes take care of Tampa Bay, it will mark another one of the NHL’s best that fell to them in the past week.