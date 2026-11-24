The Carolina Hurricanes continue their out-of-this-world run of form.

Rod Brind’Amour’s team beat the New York Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 22, after recording a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The Hurricanes currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division, but the outlook appears even more promising moving forward.

That is at least ESPN’s Adam Gold, who shared his thoughts on the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast.

According to Gold, Carolina is the clear favorite to finish first in the Metropolitan Division at the end of the regular season.

And he has a point.

ESPN’s Adam Gold Predicts Hurricanes Will Finish Ahead of Devils in Metropolitan Division

During his show, he analyzed the difference between the Hurricanes and Rangers, particularly from the second period onward in their most recent matchup.

Gold explained that Carolina’s defensive dominance stems from its offense, as the Hurricanes retain possession in the offensive zone and suffocate opponents through extended cycles.

He also evaluated the division standings and offered his prediction for how things could unfold.

Gold considers Carolina and New Jersey the clear favorites to finish first and second, respectively, while the Rangers and Islanders could battle for third place.

“You’ve got Carolina, you’ve got New Jersey, who I think are a clear one-two… One of those two teams [Rangers or Islanders] is probably going to finish third in the Metro.”

Frankly, Gold’s right. There’s something about Carolina this season. They’re just… too good.

He also described Washington as the biggest disappointment of the season so far, although he did not completely rule out the Capitals from the race.

The Hurricanes’ next game is against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, November 25, at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.