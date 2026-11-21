Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers got some bad news after suffering an injury on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Hurricanes beat the Oilers 7-4 in a rout on Saturday afternoon between two of the best teams in the NHL.

Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, Ehlers was injured in the third period of the game after being involved in a collision with Colton Dach of the Oilers.

Nikolaj Ehlers Is Injured

According to Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Ehlers will not play tomorrow against the New York Rangers due to his injury.

He said the team is doing tests on Ehlers today and will release an update on the player tomorrow, noting that the team hopes it’s not something serious that will keep him out of the lineup for a long time, via Walt Ruff.

“Nikolaj Ehlers left today’s win early in the third period and did not return. Rod Brind’Amour told reporters post-game that he ‘for sure’ will not play tomorrow afternoon in New York against the Rangers. ‘We’ll know more in the morning… Hopefully it’s not overly serious.'”

Nikolaj Ehlers NHL Career

Ehlers was originally drafted with the ninth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He played his first 10 seasons of his NHL career in Winnipeg before signing a free-agent contract with the Hurricanes last offseason.

The 30-year-old Dane won the Stanley Cup in his first season with the Hurricanes, proving that he signed with the right team. In his first year with the Hurricanes, Ehlers had 26 goals and 71 points in 82 games for the Hurricanes, while also adding 8 goals and 18 points in 18 postseason games during Carolina’s Stanley Cup run.

This season, the Hurricanes have continued their winning ways, and Ehlers has been solid once again, scoring 6 goals and 22 points in 23 games this season for Carolina.

Given how important Ehlers is to the Hurricanes’ lineup, the team obviously hopes that he isn’t going to be out for long, as they need him if they are going to go all the way once again this season, even though they have one of the deepest lineups in hockey.