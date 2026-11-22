The Carolina Hurricanes continued their excellent run of form on Saturday, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-4. Following the victory, Carolina improved to 17-3-3 over its last 23 games.

The Hurricanes had previously suffered a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens but had won four consecutive games before that defeat.

Following the win over Edmonton, ESPN’s Adam Gold made a bold claim, saying Jaccob Slavin made Connor McDavid look like the second-best player on the ice because of his outstanding performance in Carolina’s victory.

Gold: Slavin Was ‘Right There’ With McDavid in Hurricanes’ Win

Gold said, “Could get Jaccob Slavin out on Connor McDavid. That is a battle Carolina won tonight, and I think they won it decisively at five-on-five. Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield, but really, this is about No. 74 (Slavin). He was an absolute monster tonight.”

“I don’t think it quite reaches the Game 6 Jaccob Slavin level, but I thought Slavin was phenomenal today. He was my first star. He was the best player in the game.”

“As great as McDavid was, and he is an amazing player to watch, absolutely breathtaking, Slavin was right there with him.”

“And the funny thing is, we talk about how great McDavid is. I think he had two points tonight? Was it two or three? Something like that, whatever it was. And nobody is taking anything away from McDavid. His greatness is in his scoring. He’s also an excellent defensive player. Connor McDavid is complete.”

“But his greatness, his otherworldly ability, is his ability to produce goals, mostly for others, but points. He’s got something like 45 assists already. I believe he might be the leading scorer in the NHL based on assists alone. I think Leon Draisaitl might be ahead by one, though.”

“Anyway, at five-on-five, with Jaccob Slavin on the ice against him, McDavid was the second-best player on the ice tonight. And to me, that is the reason why the Hurricanes won the game.”