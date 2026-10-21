Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Major Dylan Larkin Trade News Amid Rumors

Per reports from The Detroit Free Press, Dylam Larkin has extended his trade list to 10 NHL teams, expanding on what was a group of three teams.

The Dylan Larkin trade saga has been in full swing since the Detroit Red Wings star requested a trade from the organization amid several different rumors.

Now, it seems like Larkin wants out sooner rather than later, which is the reason for the expanded list of teams he’d be willing to join.

And, yep, you guessed it, the Carolina Hurricanes are one of the seven new teams that Dylan Larkin would approve a trade to.

Dylan Larkin Would Welcome Trade to Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are a team in the NHL that is always tied to major trades, and why would this be any different, as a star player like Dylan Larkin wants to be dealt to a Stanley Cup contender, as is the clear trend on his list of teams he’d like to be dealt to.

Either way, this is a major development across the league, and it’s time to start thinking of potential packages for the new NHL clubs to which Larkin would allow a trade to.

Through six games played this season with the Red Wings, Larkin has three points (1G, 2A).

He’s been a member of the Red Wings for his entire 12-year career.